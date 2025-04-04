Cristiano Ronaldo powered Al-Nassr to a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus ace scored twice in the highly-contested clash in Riyadh

His double against the Blue Waves takes his tally in the 2024/25 Saudi League campaign to 21 strikes and 931 career goals in total

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a masterclass in finishing, scoring twice—including a breathtaking acrobatic strike—as Al-Nassr secured a crucial Riyadh Derby victory over Al Hilal, ending their winless run against their city rivals in style.

The 40-year-old added to his ever-growing legacy, netting career goals number 930 and 931 in a pulsating encounter at the Kingdom Arena on Friday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al-Nassr ended their three-year winless run against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

His performance not only ensured a third consecutive win for the Knights of Najd but also underscored his enduring brilliance on the grandest stages.

Derby delight as Ronaldo's double downs Al-Hilal

While Ronaldo ultimately stole the limelight, it was Saudi midfielder Ali Al Hassan who set the tone.

In first-half stoppage time, the 28-year-old unleashed an unstoppable drive from the edge of the box after receiving a perfectly weighted pass from Marcelo Brozovic, handing Al-Nassr a deserved lead heading into the break.

The second half saw Ronaldo take command. Just two minutes after the restart, he combined seamlessly with Sadio Mane before executing a stunning acrobatic finish to double his side’s advantage, as noted by Goal.

However, Al-Nassr’s grip on the game was momentarily loosened when Ali Al Bulayhi found the net in the 63rd minute, halving the deficit and reigniting Al Hilal’s hopes.

The hosts responded with a sustained attacking onslaught, forcing Al-Nassr into a defensive rearguard.

Despite the mounting pressure, Stefano Pioli’s men remained resolute, weathering the storm before delivering the final blow.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his goal against Al-Hilal with his trademark 'Siuu' celebration. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

With two minutes remaining, CR7 stepped up to the penalty spot and coolly converted, silencing the home crowd and sealing a long-awaited triumph for his side.

This victory marks Al-Nassr’s first win over their city rivals since 2021, when Vincent Aboubakar and Anderson Talisca orchestrated a 2-0 success in the Saudi Pro League.

More significantly, it trimmed the gap between the third-placed Knights of Najd and second-placed Al Hilal, reducing the point deficit by three, according to Fotmob.

Nonetheless, a daunting challenge remains in their pursuit of the title. Runaway leaders Al Ittihad continue to set the pace, sitting comfortably atop the standings with 61 points from 25 matches.

For Al-Nassr, this derby triumph provides a crucial momentum shift as they look to mount a late-season charge.

The 7 most expensive things owned by Ronaldo

Beyond his stellar football accolades, Cristiano Ronaldo is equally renowned for his lavish lifestyle.

In this vein, YEN.com.gh spotlighted seven of the most extravagant possessions of the CR7 icon, including a jaw-dropping $79 million private jet.

From luxury supercars to palatial residences in elite global neighborhoods, Ronaldo’s opulence is reflected in every corner of his world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh