Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin says the government must promote economic programmes that would empower Ghanaians to take over the economy

He said the current economy is being led by multinational companies and foreign individuals

This he says has left a lot of Ghanaians impoverished and not in control of the country's mineral wealth

Okyenehene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has urged the government to establish economic mechanisms to empower Ghanaian entrepreneurs and businesses, increase their share of the country’s wealth, and ensure its economic growth.

He said ensuring that Ghanaian entrepreneurs can access funds to venture into sectors left unchartered by the Ghanaian populace was critical to sustainable economic development.

The Okyenehene is celebrating his silver jubilee on the Ofori Panin Stool.

The unchartered sectors include the oil and gas, mining and telecommunications sectors.

He said those parts of the Ghanaian economy have been outsourced to foreigners, leaving Ghanaians to battle over the lower-earning sectors of the economy.

He said that, as a result, the Ghanaian economy now rests on the shoulders of a few foreigners whose actions and inactions significantly affect the economy.

The Okyenehene made these comments at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Adonten Division of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region on Friday, May 31, 2024.

He said once the country’s resources remained in the hands of multinational companies and foreign individuals, Ghanaians would remain tenants on their soil.

He said the problem is evident in the list of Ghana's top richest people, which is overrun with foreigners based in Ghana.

He has called for the restructuring of the economy to encourage Ghanaians to own the country’s resources.

Okyenhene advocates for decentralising mineral wealth management

The Okyenhene said one way to tackle poverty in Ghana was to decentralise the control and management of the country’s mineral wealth.

He said the control and management of mineral resources should be placed in the hands of local communities to drive rural development and end the cycle of rural-urban migrations in search of better opportunities.

He said that, under the current system, most Ghanaians have no choice but to move to Accra for better opportunities despite the oversaturation of unemployed people there.

He has called for a paradigm shift to allow small local communities to manage their mineral wealth affairs.

He believes the proposed paradigm would be more effective at tackling poverty and corruption.

