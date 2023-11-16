Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has praised IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare for his inspirational leadership in transforming the image of the Police Service

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has extended her commendation to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The recently-appointed CJ acknowledged Dr Dampare's exceptional leadership skills that have significantly elevated the image of the Ghana Police Service.

In a meeting with the IGP and the Police Management Board in Accra, Justice Torkornoo expressed her admiration for Dr Dampare's noteworthy achievements in the short time since assuming leadership.

According to a report by The Chronicle newspaper, the CJ said she was particularly impressed by the rebranding of the police and emphasised the role of the service as a source of integrity and protection.

Drawing parallels between the Police Service and the Judiciary, she noted the shared historical challenges of both institutions in gaining public trust.

The Chief Justice, who was sworn in June, highlighted the positive change in the narrative and expressed her hope for Ghana to be recognised as a first-class world democracy.

Justice Torkornoo also praised the introduction of Police TV and suggested collaborative efforts to educate the public on justice delivery.

“I actually also have the dream of making the Judiciary the best institution in Ghana," she said.

She added:

“I find your leadership inspiring. Your effort at presenting the police for who they are and who they ought to be seen as. I’m drawing inspiration from it. You leadership have been inspirational in the rebranding.”

While the specifics of the closed-door discussions were not disclosed, the Chief Justice hinted at a focus on enhancing prosecution efficiency, promoting collaboration in training, particularly in evidence gathering and preservation, and addressing cyber security concerns, including issues related to fake documents and lotto cases.

In response, emphasised the importance of feedback from major stakeholders and the public in their commitment to making the police one of the best institutions in the country.

Dr Dampare assured the judiciary that their approach was not defensive but driven by a genuine desire to rectify shortcomings and receive praise where deserved.

