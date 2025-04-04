Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, in a video, slammed the politician for his recent public apology

Moira criticised Kennedy Agyapong over some of his past harsh remarks about her and their daughter, Anell Agyapong

She claimed that the former MP's recent public apology was an attempt to reconcile with his estranged children

Prominent Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's baby mama, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, has slammed him over his recent public apology.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Moira called out the former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency over his longstanding issues with her and their daughter, Anell Agyapong.

The politician's baby mama criticised him over some of his harsh remarks about her and his estranged daughter.

Moira Araba Dawson-Williams also questioned why Kennedy Agyapong had failed to apologise to their daughter Anell, despite apologising to persons he had wronged in the past at a TESCON conference during his recent trip to the Ashanti Region.

Listening to an audio recording of Kennedy Agyapong's apology at the TESCON conference, she said that the former Assin Central MP apologised to the men he had offended and not the women he had past issues with.

Moira blasted the top NPP executive for apologising in front of strangers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) instead of the children he has had feuded with over the years.

She said:

"You went to KNUST to say sorry to a bunch of kids who do not know you from anywhere. None of the kids you have refused to pay their school fees attend KNUST."

Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama also questioned why the politician claimed that he had forgiven those who think they have wronged him.

She claimed that the former MP's recent public apology was an attempt to reconcile with his estranged children, with whom he began feuding when they attended the university.

Moira Araba Dawson-Williams said that she had accepted Kennedy Agyapong's apology, but she and her daughter would visit the politician's residence to blast him.

Kennedy's feud with baby mama and daughter

In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong was embroiled in a feud with his baby mama, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams and their daughter, Anell, who is among the 22 kids the politician shares with 12 different women.

The former Assin Central MP claimed that Anell got admitted into the Southern California Institute of Technology in 2014 to study for a Bachelor's degree in Architecture but she dropped out of school in 2016 after he paid huge sums in school fees.

Anell later wrote an apology letter to him on social media, revealing she had changed, but Kennedy Agyapong rejected the apology and alleged that it was a ploy to convince him to pay her school fees after she re-enrolled in another university.

He declared that he had disowned Anell and accused her and her mother of engaging in immoral activities.

Below is the video of Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama, Moira, blasting him over his recent apology:

Reactions to Moira blasting Kennedy Agyapong

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

edwinagreen3887 commented:

"Be careful who you lie down with 🙏🙏."

MercyAndoh-i8k said:

"It’s not any woman a man should give birth with. 😢😢."

FrankOwusuafriyie commented:

"The woman is still in love with Ken. 😂😂😂😂."

mosaic619 wrote:

"O LORD, guide my decision-making so that I live a life that honours you and select the right woman for my kids."

Bawumia interacts with Kennedy Agyapong in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong interacted with each other during their public encounter.

The two NPP members were friendly with each other as they attended the NPP's caucus meeting at the Rock City hotel.

The top NPP executives converged at the hotel to hold discussions about the future of the party and begin plans for the 2028 elections.

