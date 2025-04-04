Award-winning Ghanaian actress and influencer Gloria Sarfo has turned a year older today, April 4, 2025

The style influencer looked incredible in a red stylish gown and elegant high heels for her photoshoot

Citi FM presenter Frema Adunyame and other celebrities have commented on Gloria Sarfo's birthday photos

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has taken over the internet with her custom-made ensembles to celebrate her birthday observed today, April 4, 2025.

The entertainer wore a stylish off-shoulder ensemble designed by her clothing brand, Glow City, which was a perfect fit for her big occasion.

Gloria Sarfo slays in a red gown for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo.

Source: Instagram

Gloria Sarfo looked effortlessly chic in a red sequin dress that showed off her skin as she posed for the cameras.

The style influencer flaunted her perfect silhouette in the thigh-high gown that has given many women planning to walk down the aisle style inspiration.

The fashion influencer wore a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders while smiling beautifully to signify the happiness in her life.

She turned heads with her flawless makeup, long eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows and glossy lipstick to enhance her natural facial features.

To complete her look, she modelled in beautiful stud earrings, fashionable rings on both fingers, while strutting in gold strappy high heels.

Gloria Sarfo celebrates her birthday in style

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo's beautiful birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

thisisfrema stated:

"Happy birthday pretty woman."

ajpoundz_gh

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA❤️😍 GOD BLESS YOU LOVE ❤️."

evelynaddogh

"Happy birthday Gloria. Have a great one 🙏🙏."

mavisasanteofficial stated:

"Happy birthday, April's finest. Remain blessed and protected 🙏 ❤️."

Darlynadu stated:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G!! ❤️❤️❤️ we are so grateful for you."

eunice_oheneba_asiedu stated:

"Happy birthday to a beautiful and all loving woman. We appreciate your love and support always ❤️❤️❤️.GOD bless you and may EL Roi see you through this season with much elevation."

Berlamundi stated:

"Happy birthday, Gloria! May your cup continue to run over ❤️."

VictoriaLebenee stated:

"HAPPY GORGEOUS BIRTHDAY 🔥🔥🔥."

emeliabrobbey

"Happy birthday to you beautiful, God bless your new age ❤️❤️🎉🎉🤍🙏."

mcgannyvette

"Happy birthday to you…. Longevity, prosperity, happiness, success, health, wisdom, love and money 👑🎉🎉🎊🎊🎈🎈🎂🎂🥂🥂🍾🍾."

Check out the photos below:

Gloria Sarfo rocks a polka dot dress

Gloria Sarfo looked spectacular in a ready-to-wear black polka dot dress styled with a long trench coat for her birthday shoot.

The fashion model looked elegant in a centre-parted frontal lace, straight hairstyle and heavy makeup to elevate her look.

The boss lady turned heads with her pink stilettos while rocking a set of anklets to add flair and class to her look.

Check out the photos below:

Gloria Sarfo attends an event in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, who made headlines with her outfit at the African Sustainability Concert in London.

Gloria Sarfo mesmerised her fans with her outfit selection for the star-studded event, with famous star Ekow Smith in attendance.

Some social media users commented on Gloria Sarfo's terrific look and hairstyle at the red carpet event.

