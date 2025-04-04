Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has built an empire on and off the pitch

Besides his near-perfect football achievements, Ronaldo does not hesitate to flaunt his luxury

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the seven most expensive things owned by the CR7, including a $79M private jet

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence extends far beyond the football pitch, mirroring his dominance in the sport with an equally extravagant lifestyle.

The Portuguese icon has curated a world of opulence, where every possession reflects his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s billionaire lifestyle mirrors his hard work and dominance in a sport which has made him famous across the globe. Photo credit: @Cristiano/Instagram and @ArobaseGiovanny/X.

Source: Instagram

From owning high-end supercars to residing in some of the world’s most exclusive locations, his wealth is evident in every facet of his life.

But beyond the glitz, Ronaldo’s lifestyle is a testament to his winning mentality—a carefully curated empire built through hard work, ambition, and an unquenchable thirst for greatness.

Here’s an inside look at the seven most extravagant luxuries that define CR7’s world.

7. Jacob & Co. Diamond-encrusted watch – $2 million

Luxury and precision go hand in hand for Ronaldo, and his custom-made Jacob & Co. watch is proof of that.

Designed by the brand’s founder, this $2 million masterpiece is adorned with 424 white diamonds, reflecting his taste for exclusivity.

The timepiece features his initials and iconic No. 7 jersey number, making it a personal statement piece.

6. Bugatti Chiron – $3 million

Ronaldo’s passion for high-performance cars is well-documented, and the Bugatti Chiron is one of the prized gems in his extensive collection.

With a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, this engineering marvel produces an astonishing 1,500 horsepower, capable of hitting a blistering top speed of 261 mph.

According to Car and Driver, the Chiron’s aerodynamic design and refined interior make it one of the most sought-after supercars in the world.

5. Penthouse in Lisbon – $7.9 million

Even off the pitch, Ronaldo remains closely tied to his roots.

In 2019, he purchased a $7.9 million penthouse in Lisbon’s prestigious Castilho building, one of the most expensive properties in Portugal.

Located near Eduardo VII Park, the penthouse spans 287 square meters, offering a breathtaking 360-degree view of the city.

It boasts three spacious suites, an indoor and outdoor pool, a gym, a sauna, and a private cinema room.

4. Bugatti Centodieci – $9 million

As an avid Bugatti collector, Ronaldo’s most valuable acquisition is the limited-edition Centodieci, a hypercar valued at $9 million.

One of only ten ever produced, this ultra-exclusive beast delivers a staggering 1,600 horsepower, launching from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds.

With his collection also featuring the Bugatti Chiron and Bugatti Veyron, the Centodieci remains the crown jewel of his automotive empire.

3. Pestana CR7 lifestyle hotels – $40 million

Ronaldo’s business ventures extend beyond football, with his Pestana CR7 hotel chain marking his foray into the luxury hospitality industry.

Teaming up with the Pestana Hotel Group, he invested $30 million in a brand that seamlessly blends modern design with his signature style.

With properties in Madeira, Lisbon, Madrid, Marrakech, and New York, the hotels cater to elite travelers.

2. Multi-million dollar mansions worldwide – Over $50 million

Ronaldo’s real estate empire spans multiple continents, with homes in some of the world’s most exclusive locations. His luxury residences include:

Madeira, Portugal – A $8 million mansion in his hometown, designed for ultimate comfort.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is estimated at over $500 million. Photo credit: @Cristiano/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Madrid, Spain – A $7 million villa in La Finca, acquired during his time at Real Madrid.

Turin, Italy – A $6 million property, where he lived while playing for Juventus.

Manchester, England – A $6.5 million mansion in Alderley Edge, a hotspot for football’s elite.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Initially renting a luxury suite at $300,000 per month, Ronaldo and his family have now settled in Al Muhammadiyah, an upscale residential neighborhood offering a Western lifestyle—ideal for family life, per Marca.

1. Bombardier Global Express 6500 – $79 million

Perhaps the ultimate symbol of Ronaldo’s global dominance is his private jet, the Bombardier Global Express 6500.

Customised to his specifications, this $79 million aircraft is engraved with his CR7 initials alongside a silhouette of his signature goal celebration.

With a range of 6,600 miles, the jet allows him to travel non-stop. For instance, between destinations like Riyadh and Accra (3,374 miles) or Portugal without refueling.

Ronaldo's secret dish of longevity

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age, displaying remarkable endurance and peak performance on the pitch.

A surprising yet essential component of his meticulously planned diet has now been revealed, offering insight into one of the key factors behind his exceptional longevity and fitness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh