Former President John Dramani Mahama has welcomed the acquittal of Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson in the controversial ambulance case

In a post on Facebook, Mahama reiterated concerns from his party that the case was a political witchhunt

The case concerns a government deal to buy 200 ambulances when Forson was deputy finance minister

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has reacted with glee to Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson's acquittal in the controversial ambulance case.

Mahama described the acquittal as a victory for the rule of law.

Mahama said the outcome proved that justice was still possible in Ghana. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, Mahama also reiterated concerns that the case was a political witchhunt.

The former president added that the outcome of the case proved that justice was still possible in Ghana.

Good news from the Court of Appeal: It acquitted and discharged former deputy finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance case. This is a victory for the rule of law and confirms my long-held view that the whole case was political persecution.

This appeal was made some time ago when they filed a no-case petition before the court, and the High Court rejected it, so they went to appeal. So it came as quite a pleasant surprise. But it shows that we still have justice in this country, we can work to make the judiciary that we want it to be.

The Court of Appeal set aside the order for Forson to open his defence in the case.

Forson had been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

A panel of three judges in a 2-1 majority decision said the earlier ruling on the submission was an error.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame expressed his disappointment in the Appeal Court's ruling and indicated he would challenge it.

Concerns about political persecution

YEN.com.gh reported that Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, had expressed concern about the prosecution of Forson.

He described the court case as the government's persecution of the minority leader and a 'political gamble'.

After Forson was acquitted, the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwettey, praised the decision in a Facebook post.

Source: YEN.com.gh