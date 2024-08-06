The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, says the country is experiencing its worst economic crisis

He said while the situation during his presidency was not the best, it was far better than what Ghanaians are experiencing under Akufo-Addo

He urged Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming elections to turn the economy around for the better

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has described the current economic crisis as the worst in Ghana’s history.

According to him, while the economic situation during his presidency was not ideal, the country could still make significant progress, and things were not as bad.

Former president John Mahama says Ghana's dire economic situation needs a major reset.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Zebilla in the Upper East Region, he said the country needs an urgent reset to get the economy back on track.

According to him, it would take experienced hands to achieve such a significant turnaround in the shortest possible time.

The former president is undertaking the first phase of his 2024 election campaign tours in the Upper East Region.

According to Myjoyonline.com, John Mahama blamed the economic crisis on the government’s insatiable appetite for borrowing and its financial mismanagement, which has caused the cedi’s staggering depreciation.

He said the situation has directly contributed to the government’s ballooning debt, which increased from GH₵120 billion in 2017 to GH₵750 billion in 2024.

This led to the austere measures implemented by the government, including the debt restructuring programme.

He said the crisis has permeated every facet of Ghana’s society and exposed vulnerable populations to even harsher conditions.

He promised those gathered at the durbar that his future government would do everything possible to restore the economy and create jobs for the youth.

Mahama touted the viability of his 24-hour economic policy, which aims to address the country's production shortfall and high unemployment rates.

He urged Ghanaians to support the NDC and his candidacy in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mahama supports calls for new Bawku Region

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has supported calls for creating a new region in Ghana’s northern sector.

He said calls for the Bawku area to be carved out of the Upper East Region as a standalone region are justified.

Addressing the Bawku Naba at his palace on Saturday, August 3, 2024, he said while constitutional challenges must be addressed for such a proposal to be implemented, the reasons presented for the region’s creation are valid.

He disclosed that the Bawku Central member of parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has already presented a proposal to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Mahama criticises Akufo-Addo’s Founders’ Day

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Founders’ Day speech.

Mahama also promised changes to the holiday regime if he becomes president again in the wake of another Founder’s Day debate.

In an address on August 3, 2024, the president rejected the notion that Kwame Nkrumah is the sole founder of Ghana.

