Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged the New Patriotic Party to admit its shortcomings and apologise to Ghanaians

According to him, that is the only way Ghanaians can look past their economic conditions and give the NPP another chance

He also urged the NPP to maintain a united front ahead of the elections, so as to secure victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, said the only way the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) can claim electoral victory is if it acknowledges its own shortcomings.

Speaking at the launch of the NPP Ablekuma South Constituency election campaign, he noted that the party ought to apologise to Ghanaians for the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

Kennedy Agyapong says the only way the NPP can win the 2024 elections is to admit its failings and apologise to Ghanaians.

Source: Twitter

He said if the party turned a blind eye to the plight of Ghanaians, electorates would reject the party in the general elections.

Citinewsroom reported that he also said party folk must demonstrate humility as they go out to campaign for the party and urge electorates to give the NPP another chance to correct its wrongs.

Kennedy Agyapong also urged the party faithful to unite and support the candidacy of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.

He said that without a united front, no amount of campaigning would secure the party's victory on December 7, 2024.

“We are all not going to sit back; we will all support Dr Bawumia to win,” Kennedy Agyapong advised.

NPP-UK donates £1.2 million to support Bawumia

Meanwhile, the NPP in the UK and the Young Executives Forum have reportedly raised £1.2 million to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for the 2024 election campaign.

The amount is said to have come from cash and pledges at a fundraising dinner dance in London on June 22, 2024. The funds have not been independently verified.

Addressing guests at the dinner, Bawumia expressed appreciation for the support and reiterated his intent to break the eight.

“…I think that after talking about our record and talking about our vision for this country, minds have changed dramatically, and NPP is in the position to win the 2024 elections," Bawumia said.

The NPP expects its election campaign to ramp up between July and November.

NPP campaign team booed in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh reported that some people campaigning for Bawumia encountered resistance during activities in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the NPP.

While the campaign has received massive support so far ahead of the December elections, a small group at Kumasi PZ booed the Vice-President's team.

A video showed them jeering at his supporters and hooting at Bawumia-branded vehicles, which included a convoy of vehicles, a police van, and a bus.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh