Two persons have died in a road crash at Nobewam on the Konongo-Kumasi highway, allegedly caused by wrongful overtaking.

The crash involved a Kia Granbird VIP bus and a trailer truck, leaving several others injured.

MyNewsGh reported that upon reaching a section of the road at Nobewam, the driver over several vehicles, but an oncoming vehicle caused him to swerve the bus, leading to the crash with the truck.

The victims were taken to the Nobewam SDA and Hopecare Specialist Hospitals in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality. But the bus driver and one other person reportedly died shortly on arrival.

Police officers involved in road crashes

Some Ghana Police Service personnel at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March this year.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement.

Truck crashes into Suame Police Headquarters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman was killed and a baby was critically injured after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Witness reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident.

