A young Ghanaian man is trending online in the wake of Arsenal's impressive win against Real Madrid

A video of him trending on TikTok proved that he predicted the exact scoreline before the game

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the man's prediction

A Ghanaian man has found instant fame on social media following Arsenal's game against Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

This comes after it emerged that he accurately predicted that Arsenal would thump the defending champions by securing a commanding 3-0 victory in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium.

A video posted on the young man's TikTok page on the morning of Tuesday, April 8 2025, proved the man emphatically predicted the London-based club would emerge victorious in the crucial game.

He then stated with confidence that Arsenal would win the game by three goals.

The young man explained in the video that he had dreamt of the game's outcome and decided to share his vision with everyone.

After his prediction came to pass, many netizens flocked to the comments section of his video to shower praises on him.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid outcome

Two goals from Declan Rice and a third from Mikel Merino were enough to give Arsenal a strong position heading into the second leg.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man predicting Arsenal vs Madrid

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed joy that the prediction of the young man came to pass. Others also called to predict other matches in the Champions League.

KOFI IOS stated:

"I never knew Declan Rice was such a good chef until he decided to cook rice 🍚 for the entire Madrid team."

@anasofficial905 stated:

"I just checked the time he posted the video."

Show Luv stated:

"Madrid will concede more goals but football fans will still argue."

Neverland Peter stated:

"Screenshot the time u shared this particular post."

@Khofi538 stated:

"Charlie, why didn’t I get this video before?"

Asantenii Abrantie replied:

"Bro, you are a professional prophet oo."

DMC replied:

"We are waiting for Barca own oo boss."

Kidi and Gyakie support their teams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Gyakie proudly made known the teams they each support ahead of the game between Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Gyakie took to her X account to publicly pledge her support for the Spanish football team, Real Madrid, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League, which was played at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

On his part, KiDi also took to X and posted a mirror selfie clad in Arsenal paraphernalia while singing his yet-to-be-released song, Cheat On Me.

The Lomo Lomo singer had the last laugh as he posted a video of a member of Arsenal's technical team talking about how he values the club.

