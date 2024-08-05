Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has urged Ghanaians to emulate the values and principles of the founding fathers

He was speaking at the 77th anniversary celebration of the United Gold Coast Convention in Accra on Saturday

He said the UGCC laid the political foundation upon which the country's independence struggle was fought and won

Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has entreated Ghanaians to maintain the values and principles that defined Ghana’s independence struggle.

He said the resilience of the country’s founding fathers and their unwavering dedication to the nation’s prosperity should be a guiding principle, particularly for the younger generation, to drive the country’s growth and development.

Bawumia says the resilience of the founding fathers should be a guiding principle for young Ghanaians.

Source: Getty Images

He said this while delivering a speech during the 77th Anniversary celebration of the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in Accra on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The UGCC, the first political party in the Gold Coast, was formed on August 4, 1947, in Saltpond in the Central Region to demand self-government from the British colonial masters.

According to Dr Bawumia, the struggle for self-government laid the foundation for the country’s eventual successful independence and its resistance against dictatorship.

According to him, the UGCC has been the cornerstone of political development in the nation’s history, spurring the birth of numerous political parties and creating acute political awareness among the citizenry.

Bawumia, per myjoyonline.com, said this transformational legacy led to the formation of the party's various antecedents, culminating in the creation of the New Patriotic Party.

He said the UGCC’s strive for democratic governance and economic prosperity has been the guiding principle of the New Patriotic Party.

He said the presidencies of John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo have followed these principles by expanding the country’s market frontiers through policy and legislation and boosting the private sector as a means to improve Ghanaians’ living conditions.

He added that these were not pursued at the expense of society's poor, who have also been provided safety nets by NPP-led governments by introducing the Livelihood Empowerment Programme, school feeding programme, and free SHS programme, among others.

He said a nod for the NPP in the upcoming December elections would expand such projects and more for Ghana's total well-being.

Akufo-Addo’s speech sparks outrage on social media

President Akufo-Addo’s national address ahead of the 2024 Founders’ Day observation has ruffled the feathers of many Ghanaians.

In his August 3, 2024, address, the president stated that he firmly rejects the impression that a single individual founded Ghana.

He said the notion that Dr Kwame Nkrumah single-handedly fought for and won the country’s independence is at odds with the collective efforts his forebears and contemporaries had made towards the same goal.

Akufo-Addo stated that while the significance of Dr Nkrumah’s role remains unassailable, he cannot be credited as the sole architect of Ghana’s independence.

CPP slams Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that the Convention People's Party (CPP) had rejected President Akufo-Addo's claim that Dr Kwame Nkrumah was not Ghana's sole founder.

According to the CPP, the president and the New Patriotic Party's attempt to denigrate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's legacy will not succeed.

It stated that Ghanaians would rather reject the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming December 7 polls.

