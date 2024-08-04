The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has supported the idea of creating a new region for Bawku

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has supported calls for creating a new region in Ghana’s northern sector.

He said calls for the Bawku area to be carved out of the Upper East Region as a standalone region are justified.

Addressing the Bawku Naba at his palace on Saturday, August 3, 2024, he said while constitutional challenges must be addressed for such a proposal to be implemented, the reasons presented for the region’s creation are valid.

He disclosed that the Bawku Central member of parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has already presented a proposal to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

He said the creation of the new region would help address the pressing security challenges in the Bawku area and the high unemployment rates.

Mahama noted that Bawku’s land and population size, as well as its economic viability, also qualify it to become a new region.

According to Myjoyonline.com, the NDC flagbearer said this would help decentralise the governance structure and improve security in the area.

“Bawku is a special security zone because of the issues happening here. And so it would be a good proposal to have a region so that it can be a focus to make sure that we deal with the security issues as well as we can,” he said.

Gunmen open fire on passengers at Bawku

Six people have been reported dead in a fresh attack in Bawku in the Upper East Region. The deaths occurred after gunmen opened fire on a bus which was travelling to a market in nearby Binduri.

According to JoyNews sources, the bus was ambushed by gunmen who indiscriminately opened fire on the vehicle. The fatalities comprised two males and four females.

Hamza Amadu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, confirmed the attack to the press.

Amadu also expressed fears that the recent tensions may escalate.

The tensions saw soldiers kill three men last week.

The army said the three men killed were done so in self-defence during the January 19, 2024 incident.

Mahama concerned by fatalities in Bawku

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama is saddened by the news of the fatalities amid tensions in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

After soldiers killed three men in the troubled down, Mahama called on the military to ensure a more cohesive relationship with the community.

"I urge the military personnel to remember their duty to protect the people and uphold the peace," he said in a statement.

Mahama also urged the army to work with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku.

