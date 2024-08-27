The government is going to deploy security personnel to border towns to prevent smuggling of grains

The government has banned the export of grains in response to a drought in northern Ghana, affecting farmers

Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul called on citizens to support the security measures put in place

Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul has said security personnel will be deployed to border towns to prevent grain smuggling to neighbouring countries.

This is in service of the government plan to protect grain stock after a ban on its export was announced.

Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul says Ghanaians should cooperate with the security personnel checking grain smuggling

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that Nitiwul called for citizens to support these security measures.

“If, for some reason, there is some unapproved route or approved route or somebody sees something that is going on that is not nice, please let us know so that we can act appropriately."

Why is the government banning grain exports?

The government banned the export of grains like rice, maize, and soy due to the ongoing dry spell that affected the country's northern regions.

Bryan Acheampong, the agriculture minister, announced the ban during a press briefing on Monday, August 27.

Acheampong said the ban is to prevent a shortage o crops on the domestic market.

The minister urged farmers with grain stocks to contact district directors, aggregators, and the crops directorate nationwide to sell their grains.

“Any farmer with stock and interested in selling should contact our district directors across the country, our district aggregators, or the directorate of crops, MoFA."

There was some concern with the move with Bismark Owusu Nortey, the president of the Peasant Farmers Association, complaining that the ban was done without consulting farmers most affected by the drought.

Nortey is concerned that the ban on grain exports would force farmers to sell their produce for cheap due to the narrowing of their market.

Drought concerns in northern Ghana

YEN.com.gh Farmers in Ghana's northern sector have contended with the prolonged drought that decimated grain harvests.

Low rainfall in the past two months has stunted and wilted crops. Farmers expected to have started harvesting their crops in August, but for the drought.

Farmers are concerned that it may be too late to remedy the situation despite the government's action.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh