Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have reportedly put up their ultra-modern secretariat for rent

The GH¢9 million edifice situated in Adabraka serves as the club’s new Commercial Centre

Since the news became viral on social media, followers of the local league have shared mixed reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Accra Hearts of Oak’s newly inaugurated secretariat, once hailed as a beacon of progress for the club, has become the centre of public discussion following reports that part of the facility has been leased out for commercial use.

The sleek, multi-purpose edifice located in Adabraka was officially unveiled in July 2024, a moment that was seen as a major step in aligning the club’s off-the-pitch operations with global football standards.

Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly put up their ultra-modern secretariat, which cost GH¢9 million for rent. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Source: Twitter

During the handover, Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV declared the building would serve as the club’s new Commercial Centre — a hub to bolster its corporate presence and enhance stakeholder engagement.

Hearts of Oak's ultra-modern secretariat for rent?

However, just months after that declaration, fresh reports indicate that the ground floor of the facility has been offered for rent.

The motive, according to some insiders, may be rooted in a bid to generate consistent revenue streams to complement the club’s financial base.

Despite the whispers growing louder, Hearts’ hierarchy has yet to issue an official statement confirming or denying the speculation.

Fans react to Hearts

The uncertainty surrounding the decision has stirred a mixed bag of reactions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where fans of the Phobian club are divided.

While some perceive the move as pragmatic, others see it as a contradiction of the club's ambition to rise to continental prominence.

@NanaCwesi reacted simply:

"3y3 As3m oo."

@Mr_TedBannerman offered a more measured take:

"Hearts of Oak can't occupy all the spaces in the building, and it's clear they want to generate some revenue renting others out."

@OtuSowah, drawing a comparison to the club’s on-pitch woes, questioned:

"Our performance on the pitch isn’t ultra modern koraa. Do you expect the secretariat to occupy all the office spaces?"

@RGameli77 echoed that thought:

"There’s nothing wrong with renting out an unused space! Ask questions, don’t just post to gain ‘likes'."

While @Mr_Domfeh’s post was more tongue-in-cheek:

"Ay3 ka😂😂😂"

It is worth recalling that during Hearts’ Annual General Meeting in April 2024, Togbe Afede revealed that the construction of the new secretariat cost the club GH¢9 million — an investment viewed by many as long overdue for a team of Hearts' stature.

Hearts return to winning ways

Away from boardroom chatter, the club responded with some positivity on the pitch.

On Sunday, April 6, the Phobians snapped a winless streak by narrowly edging out Medeama SC, courtesy of a stunning long-range strike from Raphael Amponsah, per PanAfrica Football.

According to Flashscore, the 1-0 triumph marked Hearts’ first victory since their 2-0 success over Young Apostles on March 8, and reignited faint hopes of clawing back into title contention.

Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways after pipping Medeama SC by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Source: Twitter

Hearts goalie shares Black Stars bonus with teammates, others

YEN.com.gh also reported that Benjamin Asare showed remarkable generosity to Hearts of Oak.

The goalkeeper, who was rewarded with GH¢170,000 in bonuses and per diems during the international break, is said to have shared a significant part of the amount with the Phobians as a gesture of appreciation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh