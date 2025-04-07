Lawyers of Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari have written to the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Kwame Baffoe Abronye over some derogatory remarks he made about their client

The presidential advisor to the President is seeking compensation and a public apology for the defamatory claims made against her

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some were delighted over the lawsuit while others criticised Joyce Bawah

Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Kwame Baffoe Abronye has landed in trouble following some remarks he made about Presidential advisor, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Mr Abronye reportedly made the remarks on a live TV show. On March 26, 2025, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP accused Mrs Bawah of receiving GH¢95,000 as a monthly salary, during a live show on Net 2 TV.

Joyce Bawah and her legal team claim the remarks are false and have asked Mr Abronye to apologise to her and pay a huge sum of money.

"The statements have caused serious embarrassment and damage to the image and reputation of Mrs Bawah. The comments have also attracted various comments from the general public, most of which have been disparaging to our client's reputation and image and have exposed our client to public ridicule and contempt," he said.

Netizens react to Joyce Bawah's demand

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some commended Joyce Bawah for the move, others criticised her for criticising Gabby Otchere Darko and other New Patriotic Party members during their tenure.

@DeeTrills wrote:

"Isn’t she the same person who bought a state car cheaply?"

@vice_addis52480 wrote:

“Dear Madam Joyce Bawah, don’t let Abronye give you BP. Sometimes the noise from empty barrels is just the soundtrack of desperation. Forgive him kraaa — he needs prayers more than lawsuits. But if he won’t learn, the court will teach him sense.”

@FlashRose11 wrote:

"She should sue us all. Her own foolishness will sacrifice her... This woman thinks she deserves better than others. Is Ghana for you and your idiot president who only came to destroy the youth with red and cocain....fools from the NDC will defend."

@DhopeMax wrote:

"She go sue. If Ken Ofori atta den Otchere Darko say them go sue dierr then she and all the NDC party go go bankrupt. Emotional political woman."

@Edem324346 wrote:

"If not politics aaa how can Abronye go close to his position."

@ObaaTasly wrote:

"Abeg she should do give away after collecting the money."

@Mohammed_9266 wrote:

"How refreshing it is to read this love letter. @Joyce_Bawah may I ask for your hand in marriage as my 3rd wife Ma'am. The best letter I have read in 3 months. Cheers."

@VybzbwoyT wrote:

"Be like court proceedings people wan take escape poverty ooo. Get a life nobody is gonna save you 2025."

Ken Ofori-Atta drags OSP to court

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta dragged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to court for declaring him wanted.

The former minister in his lawsuit challenged the legality of the OSP's action and stated that it was an abuse of his powers.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawsuit triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some criticising him and others in favour of the suit.

