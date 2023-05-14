Joana Gyan Cudjoe, a businesswoman and the wife of musician Keche Andrew, has been elected to the NDC parliamentary seat in Amenfi Central

She garnered 756 out of the total 1,486 delegates votes cast to earn a landslide victory on Saturday, May 13

The millionaire credited God for the victory in an Instagram post, which received congratulatory remarks from family and loved ones

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, business mogul and wife of musician Keche Andrew, has won the Amenfi Central National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary race.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Golden Empire Legacy Limited polled 756 out of the total 1,486 delegates cast to clinch a landslide victory on Saturday, May 13.

Joana's competitors

She defeated contest from her leading contender Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah, who garnered 575 to emerge second, Peacefmonline.com said.

Her other competitors, Daniel Appiah, Dr Karl Mark Arhin, and Elijah Jones Appiah, received 73, 39, and 2 of the total votes cast, respectively.

Joana attributes her victory to God

Joana took to Instagram to express gratitude with a simple message after the victory on Sunday, May 15.

''God did,'' she captioned the short message she posted with an image on her Instagram account.

Her family and loved ones moved in droves to celebrate her victory underneath her post.

Reactions to Joana's win

Kojo Bonsu concedes to Mahama after results show massive defeat in 2023 NDC primaries

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kojo Bonsu conceded to John Dramani Mahama in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary after results showed Mahama garnered more than 97% of the total votes cast.

The former Kumasi Mayor said in a short statement on Facebook that the Mahama campaign deserved the victory.

"I saw our former President H.E John Dramani Mahama and his team work so hard every day than never before to achieve this accomplishment, and I can't think of anyone who deserves it more than him at this moment. You set an amazing example for the NDC," he posted.

