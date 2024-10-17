The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the disqualification of the National Democratic Congress candidate for Amenfi Central

Joana Cudjoe was disqualified due to a Sekondi High Court injunction preventing the EC from recognising her as the party's candidate

The EC said that until the injunction is vacated or stayed, it would be unable to recognise her as the NDC's parliamentary candidate

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, Joana Cudjoe, from participating in the 2024 elections.

The EC cited an interlocutory injunction restraining the commission from recognising Joana Cudjoe as the parliamentary candidate of the party as justification for its decision.

The EC says it has been injuncted by a Sekondi High Court from recognising Joana Cudjoe as the Amenfi Central NDC parliamentary candidate.

In a letter on October 16, 2024, the EC’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, noted that until the court’s injunction has been stayed or vacated, it would be unable to recognise Joana Cudjoe as the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central.

Joana Cudjoe’s electoral woes

Joana Cudjoe had to rerun in the party’s parliamentary primaries after her nomination as the party’s Amenfi Central parliamentary candidate was nullified at the party’s national level.

In a statement, the party's General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, said the national executives had annulled her nomination due to the electoral process being challenged at the Sekondi High Court.

However, Joana Cudjoe was re-elected in a fresh primary election by popular acclamation.

Joana Cudjoe wins parliamentary elections

Joana Cudjoe who is also the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, polled 756 out of the total 1,486 ballots cast to clinch a landslide victory on May 13, 2024.

According to Peacefmonline.com, she emerged well ahead of her leading competitor, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah, who garnered 575 to emerge second.

Her other competitors - Daniel Appiah, Dr Karl Mark Arhin, and Elijah Jones Appiah - received 73, 39, and 2 of the total votes cast, respectively.

Several NDC incumbents lose parliamentary bid

YEN.com.gh also reported that the NDC held its presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Some incumbent MPs lost their bids and CPP youth leader, Eric Jerry Aidoo, told YEN.com.gh that those who lost had failed their constituents.

