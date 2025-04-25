A Ghanaian woman has flaunted her latest educational achievement in a video shared on her TikTok page.

The lady who goes by the name Xtra Hilda recently graduated from the University of Cape Coast and joyfully sang the anthem of the school.

Source: TikTok

She was very proud of her achievement, given the challenges she encountered while pursuing her programme.

According to her, she is a divorcee, left with the responsibility of taking care of her two kids, but this could not stand in her way and stop her from achieving her academic dream.

Despite all she encountered, she passed all her courses and emerged with flying colours, and was among the students who graduated in her class.

