Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, turned heads online when she shared several videos of her vacation during the Easter holidays.

C Confion's girlfriend, Sandra Adwoa Diamond, goes on vacation at Palm Garden Resort. Image Credit: @ceeconfionsbae

C Confion's girlfriend on vacation

Sandra took to her TikTok page to share with her thousands of followers how she was currently living life after the passing of her lover and comic actor C Confion in December 2024.

In one of the videos, she made a vlog of how she spent a typical day at the Palm Garden Resort in Kumasi.

After getting up from her bed, she went through her morning routine, which consisted of doing her skin care routine in front of the mirror, opening the curtains and enjoying the breathtaking greenery and serene views from her balcony.

After taking in the lovely views from her balcony, she then had breakfast, which consisted of rich meals fit for a queen. She also made a separate video showing a detailed version of the food she ate for breakfast.

In the videos, Sandra flaunted her natural beauty and her carefree spirit while enjoying her relaxing time on vacation.

At the poolside, she rocked a two-piece pink swimsuit and went swimming while having a good time in the pool. She hid her beautiful hair under a hair bonnet and wore designer sunglasses.

Sandra vacations in Kumasi

Sandra having breakfast

Reactions to Sandra's vacation

Many people in the comment section encouraged Sandra to enjoy her time at Palm Garden Resort during the Easter holidays.

Her beauty caught the attention of many of her followers, who thronged to the comment section to discuss how gorgeous she looked.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the videos of Sandra having a good time on vacation:

mary dukum said:

"Looking beautiful indeed."

Nana Akua said:

"Apple 🍏 of my eye 👁️✌️✌️✌️❤️."

Nana Ama Diamond 💦 said:

"My left kidney looks pretty 😍😍."

Queen bae💯🥰🥰✅✅ said:

"Enjoy yourself sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️.

C Confion's Girlfriend Sandra Adwoa Diamond flaunts her beauty. Image Credit: @ceeconfionsbae

C Confion’s lover and father dance joyfully

YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the longtime partner of the late comic actor C Confion, shared a lovely moment with C Confion’s father at a party, and the video went viral and won the hearts of many online.

Captured during a lively gathering, the heartwarming video showed the two joyfully dancing together as the DJ played classic Ghanaian songs. Their bond lit up the event, as they sang along and danced.

The video went viral, with many Ghanaians praising the beautiful bond Sandra continues to share with C Confion’s family. In the comments, social media users expressed how touching it was to see that Sandra was on good terms with the family of her deceased boyfriend.

