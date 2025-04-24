Verstile Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ruled out for the rest of the season with a complete adductor tear

This is huge blow to Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Real Madrid’s crucial Copa del rey final clash with FC Barcelona on Saturday

The French midfielder will also miss the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup to take place in the United States of America

Real Madrid have been dealt a crushing blow ahead of their biggest domestic fixture of the season.

The club has officially confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga has suffered a complete tear of his left adductor, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

The French midfielder sustained the injury during training earlier this week, and medical scans have revealed the extent of the damage.

His absence comes at the worst possible time for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are now facing the final stretch of a difficult season without one of their most dynamic midfielders.

Impact on Copa del Rey Final Against Barcelona

Camavinga’s injury casts a dark cloud over preparations for Saturday's Copa del Rey final showdown against arch-rivals Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has been one of Madrid’s most consistent performers this season, often deployed in multiple roles across the midfield and even in defense. His versatility and energy have proven crucial in many games.

Facing a Barcelona side that is in red-hot form, Madrid would have needed all hands on deck.

Now, Ancelotti must find a new formula to stop a Barça team that leads La Liga and is gunning for a domestic double.

Without Camavinga, the midfield will likely rely on the likes of Luka Modrić, who is reportedly nearing his Real Madrid career, and Aurelien Tchouameni, though the duo may struggle to cope with the intensity of Barcelona’s pressing.

Champions League Woes Continue

Camavinga’s injury only adds to the woes of a Madrid side still reeling from a humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal.

The Spanish giants were comprehensively beaten 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, marking another season where they failed to reach the semi-finals.

The loss to Arsenal exposed several vulnerabilities in Ancelotti's setup, particularly in midfield transitions and defensive organization.

Camavinga, who played in both legs, was one of the few players who showed resistance amid the collapse, but his efforts were ultimately in vain.

La Liga Title Race Slipping Away

Real Madrid’s season has also taken a hit domestically. With just five games left to play, Barcelona lead La Liga with 76 points, four clear of Madrid who sit second on 72.

While a comeback is mathematically possible, the margin for error is razor-thin.

Given Barcelona’s form and favorable run-in, Madrid's focus may now fully shift to the Copa del Rey final as their best shot at silverware this season.

Losing Camavinga in this context is not just a tactical setback — it’s a psychological one too.

A Frustrating End to a Promising Season for Camavinga

For Camavinga, this injury is a bitter end to what had been shaping up to be a strong season.

He had become a key figure in Madrid’s engine room, showcasing maturity beyond his years and growing influence in big games.

With the European Championship on the horizon, his participation with France is now in doubt — another potential casualty of this unfortunate injury.

Real Madrid must now regroup quickly and adapt, but one thing is clear: Camavinga’s absence could define how their season ends.

