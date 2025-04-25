Ayisha Modi, in a video, slammed her rival Afia Schwarzenegger for inserting herself in her ongoing feud with Stonebwoy

The controversial socialite accused Afia Schwar of being ungrateful to prominent individuals who provided financial assistance to her years ago

Ayisha Modi alleged that she bought an iPhone for Afia after the latter crawled into her DM on Instagram and begged for one

Controversial social media personality Ayisha Modi has slammed her rival Afia Schwarzenegger for inserting herself in her ongoing feud with her former associate and musician Stonebwoy.

Ayisha Modi slams Afia Schwarzenegger for teasing her amidst tension with Stonebwoy. Photo source: @she_loves_stonebwoyb, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the socialite noted that she and Afia Schwarzenegger lived in the US and that the latter had not secured her citizenship documents in comparison to her.

Ayisha Modi warned Afia Schwarzenegger over her controversial antics, stating that she risked getting into trouble if she repeated some of the actions she was fond of doing in Ghana in the US.

She noted that she and some individuals were looking to drag Afia Schwarzenegger to court over some insensitive remarks she made about renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani after he sustained a severe eye injury from a shooting incident at a festival celebration in Dormaa several months ago.

Ayisha accused Afia Schwar of being ungrateful to people who provided financial assistance to her years ago, citing her fallouts with several prominent individuals, including President John Dramani Mahama, Maame Gold, and Ibrahim Mahama.

The former die-hard fan of Stonebwoy claimed that Afia Schwarzenegger's ungrateful behaviour had negatively influenced many young people in Ghana, who now show similar behaviour towards others.

She claimed that, unlike Afia Schwarzenegger, she had never publicly shown her ungratefulness towards any individual who had done good things for her.

Ayisha Modi alleged that she bought an iPhone for Afia after she slid into DM on Instagram and begged her for one. She noted that the former host of Okay FM's Yewo Krom morning show later insulted her on social media after she gifted her the expensive phone.

Ayisha Modi with her former associate Stonebwoy. Photo source: @she_loves_stonebwoyb, @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The controversial socialite hurled several insults at Afia Schwarzenegger. She claimed that she could help her secure citizenship documents in the US if she engaged in some indecent acts.

She claimed that she had never posted anything about Afia Schwar before she came to beg her for the iPhone and that she gave her GH₵15,000 to purchase one.

Ayisha Modi also alleged that she had messages showing Afia Schwarzenegger begging her for money to cater for herself and her adopted daughter, Adiepena Gieling Amankona.

Ayisha's harsh remarks about Afia Schwarzenegger followed the comedian sarcastically weighing in on the frenzy surrounding the socialite and Stonebwoy's feud.

Afia Schwar took a dig at her rival, sarcastically claiming that she was the financier of the deceased Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.

Afia Schwarzenegger also mocked Ayisha Modi, sarcastically saying that she was a key figure behind Ghana's national anthem, the Big Six, and Kwame Nkrumah's outfits, because she always tends to tell netizens about how she helped many prominent individuals to become successful.

Watch the video below:

Ayisha's criticisms of Afia Schwarzenegger stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

rubylona_rms commented:

"Asem oooo hmmm it’s well."

cycilholdsbrookd said:

"One day, she will say that she financed JDM's campaign."

jaybaba_gh wrote:

"Please, let’s contribute and protect Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy before she drags him for not recognising her during the independence speech."

Ayisha Modi slams Stonebwoy over Gyan's treatment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi called out Stonebwoy over alleged bad actions towards Asamoah Gyan in the past.

The controversial social media personality claimed that Stonebwoy failed to show appreciation to Asamoah Gyan after the retired footballer paid for him to get leg surgery.

Ayisha Modi also made allegations against Stonebwoy's brother Selassi over some unsavoury comments he made about her.

