The former TOR boss has been found guilty of bribery

Asante Berko was found guilty in over a $4.5million bribery case

The arrangement was to help a client win a power plant contract in the West African country

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission has found a former boss of the Tema Oil Refinery, Asante Berko, guilty of bribery.

According to the US SEC, Berko, a former executive at Goldman’s London subsidiary, arranged millions of dollars in bribes to be paid to a government official in Ghana.

Former TOR boss Asante Berko

In a report sighted on Starrfm.com.gh, Berko is expected to pay $329,000 as a penalty for engaging in bribery per court filings.

“Mr Berko is pleased to put this matter behind him,” Starrfm.com.gh quoted his lawyer, Carl Loewenson Jr., a partner at the law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP, as saying.

According to the US SEC, the penalty represents the net profits Berko gained as a result of the alleged bribery scheme, plus interest.

The genesis of Berko’s woes

The US SEC charged Berko in an April 2020 civil lawsuit for facilitating as much as $4.5 million in bribes.

This is to help a Turkish energy company win a contract to build a power plant in Ghana.

Berko reportedly personally paid at least $66,000 to members of the Ghanaian parliament, the SEC’s lawsuit said in violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

