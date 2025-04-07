Oheneba Jude Secures a Job at Onua TV Thanks to McBrown and Naa Ashorkor, Explains in Video
- Famous Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude has explained how actresses Nana Ama McBrown and Naa Ashorkor helped him get a new job at Onua TV
- The famous food blogger made this announcement on the Sunday edition of Onua Showtime, aired on April 6, 2025
- Many people congratulated Oheneba Jude, while others hailed the actresses for being supportive
Food content creator Oheneba Jude was overjoyed as he spoke about how he secured his new job at Onua TV through actresses Nana Ama McBrown and Naa Ashorkor.
Oheneba Jude gets a new job
On the Sunday edition of Onua Showtime aired on April 6, 2025, Oheneba Jude was a guest on the show hosted by Mrs McBrown Mensah.
A snippet of his interview showed the popular food content creator announcing his new role at Media General's Onua TV.
Speaking about how he secured the role, he said that he received a call from actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor, who informed him about his new role.
He explained that he was told that TV3 had reached out to him via Instagram DM to invite him for a show, but they had not received any reply.
In the video, he expressed excitement that Naa Ashorkor sought his approval to share his contacts with the show's producers who were seeking to float a job opportunity to him. He nonetheless, expressed his view that it would have been in order for the actress to share his number without feeling the need to consult him.
"Aunty Naa gave it to them (the producers of the show)," he said with excitement.
Oheneba Jude said the following day, he informed his good friend, Victor, about the great news. At this point, he assured him that he would get the job and all they had to do is pray.
"God has been great to me. Now I work at Onua TV. Eziban aa didi. I am the one hosting the show now," he said with excitement.
After speaking about the role, he expressed his unconditional thanks to Mrs Mcbrown Mensah, Naa Ashorkor and others for their unwavering support in his food content creation career.
Reactions to Oheneba Jude's new job at Onua TV
Congratulatory messages filled the comment section after blogger, Mama Reggie shared the video on TikTok. Most people congratulated the content creator on achieving this feat.
Others also showered unending praise on Mrs Mcbrown Mensah and Naa Ashorkor for helping Jude secure the job at Onua TV.
Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to the viral video of Oheneba Jude securing a job at Onua TV:
Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu said:
"I'm soo happy how he always shows appreciation to @Mrelmi06. He truly projected Jude on TikTok and Facebook paaa."
Ama Agudi3 said:
"Some people on this app are still insulting, and bodua 😅 see Jude how far God has brought him. Be there. 😏."
mphill219 said:
"This guy is really blessed. It all started as a joke but see what the Lord has done ❤️ May such grace locate us 🥰🥰."
Obaa Cercy 🥰❤️ said:
"Awww Jude🥰🥰. Congratulations to you ooo. All the best in your new appointment."
Harry 💚 said:
"God bless u Mcbrown. You r part of dis blessing."
Ann_nita🌹 said:
"Awwwww, this is so refreshing!!!!!! God is awesome, I like how he attributes his success to God!"
Kabossa Hezebel said:
"Best news for the night. Nana, God bless you ooooooo."
Pictures of Naa Ashorkor, Jude and McBrown
Source: YEN.com.gh
