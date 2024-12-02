Former Black Stars player Samuel Inkoom has been accused of $3,500 visa fraud involving a student

Inkoom has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted GH¢50,000 bail with one surety

The former Black Stars defender was arrested on January 11, 2024, and reportedly admitted to the offence

Former Black Stars player Samuel Inkoom has been charged with defrauding by false pretences after alleged visa fraud.

The 34-year-old is accused of collecting $3,500 from a student to secure a visa for travel to the Netherlands.

GNA reported that Inkoom did not deliver on this promise. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted GH¢50,000 bail with one surety.

Inkoom’s lawyer argued for bail, citing that the accused had refunded GH¢7,000 and was trying to return the remaining balance of GH¢25,100.

Between September and November 2023, the student paid GH¢32,100 in instalments.

Inkoom was arrested on January 11, 2024, and admitted to the offence, refunding GH¢7,000 but failing to return the remaining GH¢25,100.

Mona Gucci in court over alleged US visa fraud

Monalisa Abigail Semeha, aka Mona Gucci, was dragged to court over alleged visa fraud.

Mona Gucci is facing charges of defrauding by false pretence and pleaded not guilty in court.

After her plea, Mona Gucci was granted GH¢200,000 bail and will make her next court appearance in December.

The complainant in the case, a trader, said Mona Gucci was introduced to her in 2019 as someone who could help her with a visa.

The TV personality was described as a travel consultant in a report by GNA.

Visa waiver for South Africa

YEN.com.gh reported that the governments of Ghana and South Africa signed a visa waiver agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the waiver agreement will take effect from November 1, 2023.

The agreement will allow Ghanaians to stay in South Africa for up to 90 days without a visa.

At one point, the South African government allowed Ghanaians to apply for their visas online.

