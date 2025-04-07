Ghanaian media personality Sally Mann has boldly stated the name of the person who deserves to win the Telecel Artiste of the Year

Sally Mann explained why Makoma hitmaker King Paluta doesn't deserve to win the Artiste of the Year award

Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone and other social media users have commented on Sally Mann's trending video on Instagram

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Sally Mann has shared her thoughts about hardworking musicians who deserve to win the Artiste of the Year award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The outspoken media personality disclosed in her recent interview that Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has been given legendary status, which is why he was nominated for the Artiste of the Year award.

Sally Mann says King Paluta doesn't deserve to win the Artist of the Year award.

Sally Mann disclosed that Stonebwoy has a solid brand, which made him win the Artiste of the Year award last year.

She emphasised that Stonbwoy has won the prestigious award three times when they add the data from the 2019 awards show.

In a heated argument, Sally Mann explained why Stonebwoy deserves to be in the artiste of the year category, although people are saying that King Promise has a better chance.

Sally Mann boldly stated that King Paluta doesn't have a brand and he can't be compared to musicians like Stonebwoy and King Promise.

"King Paluta is not an artist with a fanbase. If he had one, he would have organised his own concert. They have been calling stakeholders in the entertainment industry to listen to his songs.

"He doesn’t have a solid brand. Things that artists with a solid brand did to beat the imagination of people, he didn’t do them. King Paluta is not winning the artiste of the year. He will never win the artist of the year. He doesn’t have any brand."

"However, what makes King Promise and Stonebwoy beat King Paluta is branding. He doesn’t have a brand. He is a rapper who has hungry and Ghanaians have given him a chance."

Sally Mann talks about King Paluta's nominations

Some social media users have commented on Sally Mann's video that has gone viral on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

itsampofoa stated:

"He will definitely come for her and I'm going to be happy about it."

therealjongermain stated:

"Why can’t we as Ghanaians just appreciate our Talents . Why must we always always . Always . Use our media space to attack and put our artists who are trying hard to make an impact and a living . Why does it always look like We are always attacking our stars . When and why have we become like this ?."

reggierockstone711 stated:

"Who is she tho? With all due respect I ask this. I mean as in who is she in the space and why is she being interviewed? In what capacity? 😂Sorry if I missed much lol OLU gotta keep up! I need filla and context! Btw king paluta is a solid brand to me and more cos his story is definitely Inspirrational to the upcoming ones and all I say! Dude shows the art of determination perseverance and consistency! Those are solid traits of a solid brand! The “brand” discription and tag is used rather loosely in gh tho! Everyone is a “brand” by dema own right no? If I subscribe to this lady in this videos vibes cos I identify with her brash loud mode am I a fan of hers? Possibly yes! I am down with her ways then no? Her brand is as she shows us here no? So she has one! Yup this is her brand!! This definitely proves to me that king paluta has one too and so much so that his vibe and brand got her shouting on here about him! Surely this young man is significantly a brand worthy of a whole show with her on it!😂 Correct me if I am wrong folx! To be up in a conversation about the artist of the year must definitely mean you are not just a brand but a very powerful one as well! Yup!!."

walt_reacher stated:

"Obaa na wagyimi saa no."

parker_b2s stated:

"Though branding plays a pivotal role in every artiste career but someone should let this lady know that This is music awards and not fashion awards…sia_banku."

Skitzcollins11 stated:

"Na hwan nso nie?."

The video of Sally Mann stating that King Paluta doesn't deserve the Artist of the Year award is below:

King Paluta performs on Capital O2

Thomas Adjei Wireko, professionally known as King Paluta, won over Ghanaians with his singing prowess as he performed on Capital 02.

In a video, King Paluta performed for the popular music station Capital Xtra, one of the largest music-focused radio stations in the United Kingdom.

The musician's powerful performance of the hit song delighted the host, who danced to the song while seated.

Many Ghanaians were proud of King Paluta and praised his performance, praising his recent vocal improvement.

The video of King Paluta's performance is below:

Sally Mann slays in a green dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sally Mann's outfit to Empress Gifty's mother's star-studded funeral.

The media personality wore a simple green jumpsuit that became the talk of the town when bloggers shared the video on Instagram.

Some social media users have commented on Sally Mann's choice of sandals for the event.

