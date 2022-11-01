Bright Simons has found factual inconsistencies in the president Nana Akufo-Addo's address to the nation on the economy

He said while the economic facts in reference to the inflation rates in Senegal and Togo were minor they were disappointing

The IMANI senior fellow said suggested in a tweet the president bloated the inflation figures to wrongly justify Ghana's skyrocketing inflation figures

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Respected social innovator, Bright Simons, has said there were inexplicable factual inaccuracies in the president’s address to the nation on the economy last Sunday.

The Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, a renowned think tank, said it was disappointing for the president to get easily obtainable economic facts wrong in his critical speech.

“Why the factual inaccuracies?,” he quizzed in a tweet on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Bright Simons (L) is a celebrated thought-leader. Source: UGC/@BBSimons.

Source: UGC

The founder of the mPedigree was referring to the president’s reference to inflation figures in other African countries to make a case for Ghana’s unprecedented inflation rate figures.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nana Akufo-Addo said during his address on measures his government is taking to address the economic challenges on Sunday, October 30, that inflation has gone up 11 times in Senegal and 16 times in Togo.

But Mr Simons that the figures are grossly inaccurate.

“No, inflation hasn’t increased by 16 times in Togo or eleven-fold in Senegal! Inflation has moved from 1.8% to 7.5% in Senegal. And 0.7% to 5.6% in Togo. The figures are still so low that the impact on citizens is far lower than in Gh,” he tweeted.

Akufo-Addo Needs Mahama And Kufuor’s Help To Solve Economic Crisis – Economist Dr George Domfe

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Economist Dr George Domfe has advised president Nana Akufo-Addo to tap into the expertise of former presidents John Mahama and John Kufuor in efforts to surmount the economic crunch.

The Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies at the University of Ghana wants the president to build consensus in dealing with the national economic crisis.

“I am suggesting that in the next address, the President should invite the two former Presidents for them to also share a word or two with Ghanaians,” Dr Domfe told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh