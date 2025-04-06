The Ghana U15 national team have won the Mondialito Promise international tournament in Israel

The team won five matches at the tournament as they prepare for the Africa School champions later this month

The U15 side are expected to arrive in Ghana on Sunday to continue preparations for the major competition

The national U15 team of Ghana have been crowned champions of the 2025 Mondialito Promise Tournament held in Israel.

The West Africans brushed aside their opponents with ease, including a 4-1 victory in the final against Maccabi Tel Aviv to clinch the trophy.

Robinho Gavi, James Ofori, Ebenezer Adjei and Abdulai Aziz Issah were the scorers in the final against the Israeli giants.

Ghana's U15 team beat Israel clubs to win international tournament.

Source: Twitter

In photos shared on social media, the team led by former Hearts of Oak and Nsoatreaman FC coach, Yaw Preko, are seen receiving their medals for emerging champions.

The U15 team, who are preparing for the African Schools Championship to be held in Accra, travelled to Israel last week for the tournament.

Ghana got off to a flying start after defeating Maccabi Tel Aviv, the team they faced in the final, 4-0.

The U15 side then thumped Maccabi Bnei Eilat 8-0 in their second game before handing Maccabi Petka Tikva a 2-0 defeat in their third game.

Ghana beat Hapoel Tel Aviv 4-0 before rounding up their tournament with a cruising 4-1 win in the final.

The West Africans will now switch their attention to the CAF African Championship which begins on April 21 and ends on April 26.

Good international experience for players

The U15 team is the basic national team of Ghana and forms the bedrock for the senior team in future.

Ghana U15 celebrate after winning Mondialito tournament in Israel.

Source: Twitter

Speaking to Ghanaian sports journalist, Stephen Adu, he stated that with proper monitoring of the youngsters, the Black Stars' future is bright.

"Usually, it is the U17 that there is a lot of focus on but we have not been able to qualify for any of the international tournaments since 2017, but with this team, in the next two years, we can be assured of that," he told YEN.com.gh.

"And not only that, now we can think forward by progressing them to the U20, U23 and eventually the Black Stars. We have to properly groom them and prepare them for the big task ahead.

"I have absolute confidence that if things are properly managed, the Black Stars' future will be great. Give them a little time."

Black Stars to face Nigeria in May

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana will return to action in May for the four-nation Unity Cup tournament to be held in London.

The West African heavyweights will be joined by rivals Nigeria, alongside Caribbean nations Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ghana will face the Super Eagles in their first game on May 28, 2025, with the winner advancing to the final where they will engage the victor in the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

Source: YEN.com.gh