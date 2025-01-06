A video of Kwaku Bonsam prophecying about the sad end of the outgoing President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has surfaced online

In a video that has since gone viral, the renowned Ghanaian spiritualist noted that a strange illness would hit the President since the gods are not happy with him

Netizens who saw the video greeted the news with mixed reactions, as some believed him while others did not

Renowned Ghanaian spirituality Nana Kwaku Bonsam has delivered a doomsday prophecy about the outgoing President.

In a video, Kwaku Bonsam noted that President Akufo-Addo will suffer a strange illness after he leaves office.

According to Kwaku Bonsam, the illness is the repercussions of his 'many sins' in government.

Kwaku Bonsam stated that the gods were angry with President Akufo-Addo over his failure to construct the National Cathedral.

Akufo-Addo leaves office without a National Cathedral

President Akufo-Addo's tenure has come to an end. The outgoing President served eight years in government and would be handing over to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo fulfilled most promises, including introducing the free Senior High School policy.

However, he failed to fulfil his biggest wish and promise of establishing a National Cathedral for God due to various hindrances.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam noted in his video that the gods are displeased wi

Therefore, he asked the outgoing President to seek protection or incur the wrath of the gods.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Kwaku Bonsam's prophecy

Netizens who saw the video about Kwaku Bonsam's prophecy expressed mixed reactions in the video's comments section. While some believed the prophecy, others doubted it.

@nanabonnay1 wrote:

"I trust this man than many christian prophets. All his prophecies regarding the election came to past."

@kojo_Legal wrote:

"Lol. He said he incoming former President."

@MichealPower8 wrote:

"Ooooo waaaa that’s a good news to hear oooo. We thank God."

@kwadwocypha wrote:

"God does not punish like that!"

@abeg_bros wrote:

"He say incoming former president."

@3moNeNam wrote:

"Hope this will be tolerated when same is said about Mahama. Don’t threaten anyone when it’s reciprocated."

@wrekGouldings wrote:

"So the gods couldn’t do anything to him while in power but afterwards??"

@redpillerpod wrote:

"He needs to be arrested for this nonsense immediately."

@edemyavi wrote:

"Why you teach Am how to survive, make he dey bed till 6."

@Blackaxedevil wrote:

"Is no news he’s old."

@spartus86 wrote:

"Eiiiii man wie daso y3 komfo!!!!!"

Kwaku Bonsam to demonstrate against galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam had declared his intention to demonstrate against galamsey.

The spiritualist, who is the association's President, said in an interview that they are very angry about the canker and ready to take drastic measures to curb the fight against galamsey.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. Many were excited about the spiritualist's declaration and commended him in the post's comments section.

