President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Dr. Johnson Asiamah to serve as Governor of the Bank of Ghana pending approval by the Council of State.

Dr Asiamah’s nomination follows the receipt and acceptance of a formal request by current Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, to proceed on leave leading to his retirement on 31st March, 2025.

Dr Johnson Asiamah who previously served as a Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana between 2016 and 2017, holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Southampton, UK and has extensive experience in monetary policy formulation, financial stability regulation and economic research.

He has a wealth of experience in banking having worked at the Bank of Ghana for over 23 years.

He has over the years demonstrated commitment to implementing sound monetary and exchange rate policy, foster a stable financial system, as well as promoting accelerated economic growth in Ghana

Mahama nominates new Bank of Ghana governor to replace controversial Ernest Addison

Source: YEN.com.gh