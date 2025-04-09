Wendy Shay visited her little fan, Tracy Shay, at her basic school on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The Rufftown Records music label signee pledged to sponsor Tracy's education from class five to the university

The video of Wendy Shay visiting her little fan in her school and pledging to sponsor her education through university garnered reactions on social media

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo visited her little fan, Tracy Shay, at her school on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Rufftown Records music label signee beamed with a smile as she and Tracy's mother visited the little girl while she and her colleagues were learning inside the classroom in the morning.

During the visit, Wendy Shay expressed excitement as she pledged to sponsor the education of the class five student from primary school throughout the university when she matures into an adult woman.

The famous singer's thoughtful gesture caught Tracy Shay by surprise and got her classmates to applaud the former as they stood in front of the class.

The Break My Waist hitmaker also donated educational materials such as custom-branded exercise books to Tracy Shay and her classmates to help them progress.

Wendy Shay's visit to the school comes after she encountered Tracy Shay at a public event, where she performed on stage in front of a large crowd of children at the Ridoana School Complex on March 29, 2025.

The singer performed with Tracy on stage at the music event. However, the little girl received massive backlash from Ghanaians after a video of her dancing in the crowd surfaced on social media.

The video of Tracy Shay, dancing to Wendy Shay's Too Late garnered over 20 million hits on TikTok alone in less than 24 hours after the event.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Tracy Shay's dance moves at the music event, Wendy Shay posted a photo of Tracy Shay requesting to meet the young dancer.

Wendy Shay defended the young girl amidst the backlash, advocating for fans to elevate conversations about young women beyond their outfits.

Wendy Shay gifts items to Manhean school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay gifted items to the Manhean M/A school during her visit to spend time with the students and staff.

The award-winning singer handed over items like educational materials and building materials for some renovation works in the school, along with packages of Peeva Beverages.

Wendy Shay also held a mini-concert, where she performed her songs in front of the students, staff and members of the community.

