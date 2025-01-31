Chaos erupted in Parliament on Thursday, January 30, 2025, after the vetting committee sat to vet some ministerial appointees

A group of chiefs who attended the event to support their candidate were furious over the conduct of the Minority leader and have expressed their displeasure

Netizens who saw the videos of the chiefs ranting were unhappy and expressed their views in the comments section

A group of chiefs who attended the Parliamentary vetting on January 30, 2025, have expressed concern over the conduct of the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The disgruntled chiefs claimed they were disrespected by the House on Thursday, especially by the Majority.

Ghanaian chiefs from Sefwi fume over Afenyo-Markin's conduct at vetting. Image source: The1957news

Source: TikTok

They noted in videos that have surfaced online that they travelled long distances to support their candidates and experience the vetting process.

However, their expectations were not met since their candidate, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, health Minister-designate was not vetted despite waiting long hours.

They blamed the Minority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, for the outcome, accusing him of asking too many questions during the vetting of Sam George.

The chiefs also expressed displeasure over the chaos that erupted after the vetting of Sam George, describing it as immature.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chief's conduct post vetting

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post, as some criticised the chiefs while others supported their claim.

@adwoaregi wrote:

"The last part dey sweet micro minority Yede control majority Anaa?Afenyo no nkoaaa y3 NDC foc majority no nyinaa. hrrrr."

@Keke Papa wrote:

"Just don't try to argue with NDC people. from the top to the bottom agyimifour nkoaa."

@McMillan wrote:

"Who sent you there?"

@DAA VIRGIOUS wrote:

"Excursion fuor please keep quiet."

@Akwasi NY wrote:

"What is your relevancy there?"

@Chipmunk wrote:

"NDC is a curse to Ghanaians."

@gerald gaisie wrote:

"Are they angry or hungry?"

@bra kwame wrote:

"Eiii so my Afenyo alone is giving NDC hard time like this eiiii."

@Simony wrote:

"Honourable is fighting at Parliament."

@LïmëLîght wrote:

"Afenyo baako NDC bebreeee."

@kyerewaa25 wrote:

"Nobody is talking about the guy saying covid sika no nti."

@Paemuka wrote:

"But I heard that the NPP was told that they will only Be vetting 3 people , they later added 2 people, and in the even they came and later add additional 2 . So why are they blaming the NPP for this ?"

Source: YEN.com.gh