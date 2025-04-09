Dr Frank Amoakohene, in a video, met a young boy who went viral for sharing historical facts about Lake Bosomtwe with tourists

The Ashanti Regional minister gifted the boy GH₵1,000 to buy exercise books and promised to provide additional assistance

The video of Dr Frank Amoakohene's encounter with the little boy garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has made a generous gesture towards a nine-year-old boy, Nana Owusu, who went viral after a video of him giving vivid details about Lake Bosomtwe to tourists surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Dr Amoakohene, travelled to the Bosomtwe District to meet and interact with Nana Owusu.

During the encounter, Dr Amoakohene, escorted by heavily armed policemen, smiled excitedly as the boy shared stories about his life and Lake Bosomtwe while they walked around the grounds of a large building.

Nana Owusu, during a separate interaction with social media activist Amaro Shakur, shared that the minister had given him GH₵1,000 to buy exercise books.

According to Amaro, the minister also promised to provide additional support for the young boy’s education and to cater to his needs. The boy also narrated the story behind Lake Bosomtwe, the largest natural lake in Ghana.

Dr Frank Amoakohene’s gesture impressed many Ghanaians, who commended him for his kindness.

The 40-year-old medical doctor became the youngest person to hold the Ashanti Regional Minister role after his appointment was approved by Parliament.

President John Dramani Mahama nominated him following the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s major win in the December 2024 elections.

Since his appointment, Dr Amoakohene has made significant strides in his role and received widespread praise for his handling of the Adum PZ market fire incident, which destroyed many shops and affected traders’ livelihoods.

Reactions to Amoakohene meeting Lake Bosomtwe boy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

SATURDAY BA KWAME commented:

"He was the same boy who told us the story at Lake Bosomtwe two months ago when we visited. He's really good."

Hearts said:

"@Dr Frank Amoakohene, how about we put it together to make it a film. I am gonna read more about it and work on the script. I have the crew. We are gonna look for the perfect cast and work on costumes, props."

Hardy wrote:

Everything happens for a reason, and there’s time for everything. No matter where you are, your destiny helper will come to your aid 🙏🙏."

Bawumia gifts money to fan club leader

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gifted money to the leader of his fan club, Eric Twumasi Ankrah, after an accident.

The former vice president's representative visited Eric Twumasi Ankrah and handed over GH¢60,000 to him.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's donation to Eric Twumasi Ankrah garnered massive praise from many Ghanaians on social media.

