An iPhone repair specialist who recently went viral has met Sam Nartey George, Ghana's Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation

The Kumasi-based technician was privileged as the NDC politician hailed and introduced him to his powerful colleagues

A video of the interaction between the iPhone specialist and Sam Goerge has stoked a frenzy on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian parliamentarian Sam Nartey George, the MP for Ningo Prampram has met Kwame Lighter, a Kumasi-based iPhone specialist whose video recently went viral.

Sam George shows excitement after meeting Kumasi-based viral iPhone repair specialist, Kwame Lighter. Photo source: SamGeorgeNartey, LighterFixesApple

Source: Facebook

In April, Lighter, behind the account Lighter Fixes Apple posted a video of him attempting to fix a faulty iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone had developed a charging fault. The customer had sought help from other repairers to no avail.

Lighter who operates from his shop at Adum PZ, Kumasi demonstrated in his video that the iPhone was not charging.

He further tore the phone up and fixed it after diagnosing the fault. The video has garnered nearly four million hits on TikTok alone.

Scores of Ghanaians were impressed with Lighter's command over his craft and his eloquence.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lighter was spotted enjoying a hearty chat with Sam Goerge in his office.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation admitted that he was Lighter's fan and opened up about his desire to meet him ever since he went viral.

Sam George introduced the viral sensation to some of his powerful friends including seasoned journalist Umaru Sanda.

The journalist traded jokes with the diminutive iPhone specialist who claimed to be 27 years old. Umaru Sanda also facilitated for LIghter to make an appearance on Frema Adu Nyame's show on Channel 1TV.

Reports suggest that the young man received an offer from the minister. Details about their interaction are unknown.

Sam George and Kwame Lighter stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Sam George's interaction with Kwame Lighter.

Felix Kwabena Dwomor said:

This is what we are all looking for..working for all Ghanaians not one tribe...tribalism block development..Thank You minister...But i still remember the slap Npp gave to you that let you walk backwards forgetting you are walking forward 😂😂😂 Sam Gorge..I love you bro

Prince Westfocus wrote:

So what has this got to do with politics?? Smh

Fuseini Apana Nbire remarked:

The boy speaks good English and not the Ashanti English 🤣🤣

@KSnetne shared:

Let’s uplift brilliance, not stereotype it!

Sam George gifts fans after winning elections

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George had extended a heartwarming gesture to a group of fans he encountered after retaining his seat in the 2024 elections.

The Ningo Prampram MP was seen hanging out of the driver's seat of his 4x4 car with a bundle of cash in his hands as he was approached by a teeming young man.

The MP folded a huge part of the cash into the young man's hands. He appeared to have implored the young man to disburse the money to his friends in their brief chat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh