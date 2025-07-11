Richard Nii-Armah Quaye announced plans to launch Food Banks across Ghana to provide free daily hot meals to anyone in need

He shared the initiative on Twitter and Facebook, saying it is part of his mission to ensure no Ghanaian goes hungry

The project will begin soon with selected locations, with plans to expand nationwide as resources allow

Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has unveiled plans to establish Food Banks across the country.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye plans to continue the initiative aimed at fighting hunger and supporting vulnerable communities with free hot meals.

The award-winning businessman took to his social media channels to explain in detail the forthcoming RNAQ Foundation project.

Richard Quaye promises free meals for Ghanaians

This project is intended to establish RNAQ Foundation as a legacy initiative focused on transforming lives and building Black wealth in Africa

According to its founder, the Food Banks will be safe spaces where anyone can access one free hot meal a day, regardless of status or background.

While promoting the initiative, Richard claimed that it has always been his vision to feed Ghanaians one community at a time.

He also disclosed that the project is deeply personal and rooted in values he has held since childhood.

Quaye added that the first batch of Food Banks would launch soon, with a promise to roll out more centres across the country depending on his capacity and God’s guidance.

Taking to his Twitter (now X) page, he said:

“No one should ever go hungry."

"That’s why I’m launching Food Banks, safe spaces where anyone can eat one hot meal a day, completely free."

"We start soon. As long as I have strength, we’ll keep expanding."

Why Richard Nii-Armah's Food Bank initiative matters

The Food Bank initiative arrives at a time when many Ghanaian families are struggling with high food prices and economic uncertainty.

Food insecurity remains a growing issue, especially in urban low-income areas. Quaye’s effort could help bridge that gap and ease the pressure on vulnerable households.

Ghanaians react to Quaye's food bank initiative

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from Ghanaians who came across Richard's tweet on X. Most people seemed excited and praised him for initiating such a noble project.

Take a look at some of the comments below.

@BrownWizzle commented:

"Wow, I hope you do it for the needy and hungry."

@ynw_do said:

"Ei, this NSS money go finally reach person. 😭"

@matthewNtan69552 wrote:

"Nice initiative my idol."

HarryBless26 commented:

"May God continue to move you higher. 🙏"

Grace Ashly begs Quaye for financial help

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian musician Grace Ashly called on Richard Nii-Armah Quaye to come to her aid with financial assistance.

She pleaded with him to support her philanthropic works since she had not attended his big party.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some laughing over the post and others hailing Quaye.

