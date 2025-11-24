Richard Nii Armah has shared some deeply emotional stories about his struggles during his childhood

He reflected on his journey after winning the EMY Africa's 'Young Achiever Male Award'

Richard Nii Armah used the moment to honour his mother, who was present at the event

Business icon Richard Nii Armah is trending after delivering a powerful and heartfelt speech about his journey from poverty to prominence.

Speaking on stage at the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards 2025, he recounted the sacrifices, hardships, and determination that shaped his rise.

Richard Nii Armah used his acceptance speech to also pay tribute to his mother, who sat proudly among the audience on that faithful night.

His words reflected the weight of a past marked by struggle one he has carried with him as motivation throughout his career.

According to him, there were moments when life pushed the family to the edge.

He narrated how they lived in a cramped single room that could barely contain hope, let alone comfort.

There were nights when they could not afford electricity bills and had to sleep in total darkness.

Despite those challenges, his mother remained strong, encouraging him to aim higher and to believe in the possibilities ahead.

“There were days we couldn’t even pay our light bills, so we slept in darkness,” he recounted."

“But we never gave up. She inspired me, raised me, and encouraged me to become the best version of myself. And today, here we are. Mummy, thank you so much. May God bless you.”

The event took place on November 22, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It was a night filled with African excellence, glamour, and meaningful stories of resilience yet Richard’s message stood out for its raw honesty and emotional depth.

Reactions to Richard Nii Armah's speech

10th edition of EMY Africa Awards

The 2025 EMY Africa Awards lit up Accra in what many have described as one of its most outstanding editions yet.

The ceremony, themed “Celebrating the Legacy,” brought together more than 800 distinguished guests from across Africa and the diaspora.

African cinema icons Adjetey Annang, Kalsoume Sinare, Bucci Franklin, and Roselyn Ngissah graced the red carpet, which extended over 150 feet.

Personalities such as Andrew Tandoh, Abeiku Santana, and celebrated businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong also made stunning appearances.

Since its debut in 2016, the EMY Africa Awards has grown into one of the continent’s most respected platforms for honouring influential men and women whose contributions drive progress in business, arts, sports, culture, and public service.

The 2025 edition was presented in partnership with UNESCO, Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Diaspora Affairs Office stressing its commitment to pan-African development and collaboration.

