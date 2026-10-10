Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana rejected the government's decision to suspend Regulation 141 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026

The regulation bans preaching and hawking in commercial vehicles while in motion, carrying fines or imprisonment for violators

The group warned it would resist any attempt to suspend the rule and vowed to enforce it across its vehicles

The Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana have publicly opposed the government's suspension of Regulation 141 under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), insisting the provision must be enforced without delay.

In a press release dated 9 October 2026, the group expressed disappointment over the suspension and made clear it had no intention of standing down.

Trotro drivers say they won't allow men of God to preach in their buses. Photo credit: @gna.

Source: UGC

Transport Operators demand immediate enforcement

"We maintain that L.I. 2519 Regulation 141 must be enforced with immediate effect to ensure passenger safety and comfort," the group stated in its release.

The operators went further, issuing a direct warning to any party seeking to delay the measure:

"We will resist any attempt to suspend it. No preaching or hawking will be allowed in our vehicles."

The government moved to suspend Regulation 141 amid growing public debate around the provision, which prohibits preaching and hawking inside public and commercial vehicles while they are in motion.

Under the regulation, offenders face a fine of between 10 and 50 penalty units, a prison term of up to eight months, or both.

A bus terminal in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Photo credit: @gna.

Source: Getty Images

Trotro drivers say no preaching in their cars

Despite the government's position, the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana said they remained fully committed to upholding the ban within their fleet of vehicles.

The statement was signed by National Chairman Asonaba Nana Owiredu and National PRO Yaw Barimah.

It also carried the name of Charles Danso, representing the Ghana Committed Association.

Ghanaians react to new transport fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the fire that left hundreds homeless in Asawase Pelele, the eight law graduates recognised as top students at Ghana’s 2026 Call to the Bar, and the 8% increase in public transport fares.

The fire destroyed crowded wooden homes and displaced residents, including young mothers and migrants who had moved south to find work.

The transport fare increase takes effect on September 26, while the law awards recognise excellence across eight professional subjects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh