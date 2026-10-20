The three suspects appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in connection with the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere

Nana Yaw, known as Terry or Dinero, travelled to Teshie for a phone deal in September 2026 and was later found dead after sending a friend a message saying he had been set up

The court adjourned the case to November 3, 2026, with all three suspects remaining in custody pending further proceedings

Fresh details have emerged in the murder case of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero, following the latest court appearance of a suspect in connection with his death.

Fresh details emerge in Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw's case after a court appearance on October 20, 2026. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Daily Watch TV

Source: Facebook

The suspects Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, for a hearing as proceedings in the case continued.

Following the court appearance, the suspects remain in custody, while the court adjourned the case to November 3, 2026, for further proceedings.

The latest development comes amid public interest in the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular phone dealer, whose case had attracted attention from social media users and members of the public.

What happened to Circle phone dealer Terry?

Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known as Terry or Dinero, was a phone dealer associated with the Circle business community in Accra.

Reports surrounding his death indicated that he travelled to Teshie on September 20, 2026, for a phone transaction but subsequently went missing.

His disappearance raised concerns among people close to him, particularly after reports emerged that he had sent a message to a friend suggesting that he had been set up.

The Circle phone dealer's body was reportedly discovered on September 24, 2026, in the Teshie area, with details surrounding the circumstances of his death sparking public concern.

The incident generated widespread reactions, with calls for the circumstances surrounding his death to be thoroughly investigated and those responsible to be brought to justice.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

Case returns to court on November 3

The latest court appearance marks another stage in the ongoing legal process following the death of the phone dealer.

With the suspect remaining in custody and the case adjourned to November 3, 2026, attention is expected to turn to the next hearing and any further developments that may emerge from the proceedings.

The case has continued to draw attention because of the reported circumstances surrounding Nana Yaw's disappearance and death, as well as the search for justice for his family.

Further details about the court proceedings and the next steps in the case are expected as the matter progresses.

For now, the suspects remain in custody pending the next court date. The allegations against the suspect remain subject to the legal process, and the case is yet to reach a final determination.

A Facebook video of the three suspects following the court appearance is below.

Suspect Philip speaks on Nana Yaw's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Philip Tefe’s first public comments since he was accused in connection with the death of Circle phone dealer Terry Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero. Tefe confirmed that he and Kyere had a physical altercation before the incident in Teshie.

The circumstances after Tefe says he left the room remain under investigation. Police have arrested a woman and another person as public calls for justice grow.

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Source: YEN.com.gh