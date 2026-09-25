A suspect identified as Phil reportedly directed police to the location where Nana Yaw Kyere's body was found buried near the sea in Teshie

Reports allege that an attempt was made to burn the Circle phone dealer's body before it was buried at the crime location

Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero, had gone missing after travelling to Teshie on Sunday, September 20, 2026

Fresh details have emerged in the case of Nana Yaw Kyere, the Circle phone dealer who went missing in September 2026, with a new report claiming that one of the suspects in the case led police directly to where his body had been buried.

Fresh account emerges on how the missing Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere was found. Image credit: UGC, Trend GH

Source: Facebook

Journalist Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossip24tv reported that the body of Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known by his nicknames Terry or Dinero, was discovered in an area near the sea in Teshie after a suspect identified as Phil disclosed the location to investigators.

Police, acting on that information, searched the site and reportedly recovered the buried body.

Suspects alleged attempt to destroy the body

The report carries a particularly disturbing detail: indications that the suspect had tried to burn Nana Yaw Kyere's body before resorting to burying it.

According to the account, the burning attempt did not succeed, after which the body was concealed underground at the Teshie location.

Background on Kyere's missing case

Nana Yaw Kyere was last seen on Sunday, 20 September 2026, when he travelled to Teshie, reportedly to meet a woman he had been in contact with.

Before he went silent, he managed to reach out to a friend, and a separate earlier account suggested he had sent a message indicating he believed he had been set up.

The Circle phone dealer's disappearance prompted a search and subsequent police investigations. Authorities had already made arrests in connection with the case, and his Honda Civic was recovered during the process.

The latest account from Gossip24tv points to Phil as the suspect whose cooperation helped investigators locate the body, though the full circumstances surrounding Nana Yaw Kyere's death, the identities of all those responsible, and the details behind the alleged burning attempt remain to be established through further investigation.

The TikTok video by Clement Asamoah is below.

Reactions to Nana Yaw Kyere's death

The case has drawn an outpouring of grief and concern on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to the disturbing developments.

@alpha hourba Akua said:

"The pains he went through before he died, OMG."

@ModafvkenDoggMan said:

"Chaley, we should take care of ourselves oo... we're too young to rush ourselves on unnecessary people."

@Bunny:rabbit: wrote:

"I don't understand how someone can look at their fellow humans and then kill them. How? Make it make sense."

@Freshvee32 shared:

"My friend and I have a danger sign we send to each other when we feel uncomfortable ( 🚔 ) meaning get police."

Ohemaa Woyeje reacts to phone dealer's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa Woyeje’s reaction to the reported death of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero and Terry.

The media personality expressed grief and concern in an Instagram post following reports that Kyere was found dead in Teshie.

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Source: YEN.com.gh