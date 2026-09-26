Philip Tefe has spoken publicly for the first time since being accused of killing Circle phone dealer Terry Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero

Tefe confirmed there was a physical altercation between him and the deceased before the incident in Teshie

Ghana Police in Teshie have since arrested a woman and one other individual in connection with Terry's death

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Philip Tefe, the man at the centre of the death of popular Circle phone dealer Terry Yaw Kyere, known widely as Dinero, has broken his silence for the first time since the incident came to light.

Alleged Suspect Philip Tefe speaks about Circle Phone Dealer Dinero in Teshie. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Twitter

In a short video that circulated on X and was sighted by GhanaWeb on September 26, 2026, Tefe addressed his encounter with the deceased directly. "There was a fight between us, and I left the room to take a walk," he said, offering his first public account of what transpired between the two men.

How Terry Yaw Kyere allegedly met his death in Teshie

Reports indicate that Terry was lured to Teshie through catfishing, a scheme in which someone uses a false identity to deceive a target into meeting in person. It was there, according to accounts that have emerged, that he met his death. The circumstances surrounding exactly what happened after Tefe says he left the room remain the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Following Terry's death, the Ghana Police Service in Teshie moved swiftly, taking a woman into custody alongside another individual. The identities of those two arrested have not yet been made public by authorities.

The X video is below:

Public outcry Over Dinero's death

The case has captured significant public attention across Ghana, with many people demanding that justice be served without delay. Terry, who was well known in phone trading circles around Circle in Accra, had built a recognisable presence in the space, making his death all the more shocking to those who knew him or followed his work. Investigations into the full circumstances of his death are continuing.

Reactions to Philip Tefe's video

Some social users have shared mixed reactions after watching the video on X platform. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Enockboamah20

"Why on earth will you kill an innocent man who is trying to survive through his hustle..be safe out there because people in our generation are too wicked for killing innocent ones."

@GhanaSocialUni stated:

"If he gets a good lawyer, he will get maximum 15 years coz they will argue that the guy was cheating with his gal that he invested in and it caused serious emotional trauma … but the gal be witch waaa I am sure she killed the guy and this guy wasn’t even in on it."

@kctass stated:

"He is also a fool. Not surprised he thought he could get away with such a low job. Ordinary people even were able to quickly investigate and find the body. Now see some nonsense excuses. Nkwaasem sei."

@king_wale21 stated:

"With a good lawyer he won't serve more than 20 years in jail.He rented the apartment for himself and the girlfriend came to meet a stranger in the room obviously he thought he was a criminal fought with him,terry overcome run away and left his vehicle."

Background of Philip Tefe pops up online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Philip Tefe, who was reportedly arrested in connection with the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero.

Reports also linked Tefe to Terry’s missing phone and vehicle, although several details remain unconfirmed.

Terry’s phone was reportedly traced to a room linked to Tefe, while claims also emerged that his vehicle was found in Tefe’s possession. The case has drawn public attention as many await an official police account of Terry’s reported death and the evidence gathered.

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Source: YEN.com.gh