Akuapem Poloo took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, to react to the killing of Accra phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere

Three suspects appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court on September 28 on charges linked to the alleged kidnapping and murder

Police disclosed that the suspects allegedly attempted to burn the phone dealer's body in the Community 18 area to destroy evidence

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo has voiced her anguish over the death of Nana Yaw Kyere, a phone dealer commonly known as Terry or Dinero, who was found dead in Teshie on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Akuapem Poloo reacts to the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere and calls for justice. Image credit: Akuapem Poloo, Gossip24TV

Source: Facebook

The actress shared her reaction on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, expressing distress over what she characterised as a deeply troubling state of affairs in the country.

Her post drew a connection between Nana Yaw Kyere's death and a separate case involving a deceased Immigration officer, framing both incidents as signs of a broader crisis demanding accountability.

"Ghana is bleeding 🩸💔. First it was the Immigration Officer 🤦‍♀️, now the Phone dealer. We need justice to be served, please 👌," she wrote.

Nana Yaw Kyere's death and the suspects

Kyere, who operated in the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area of Accra, was reported to have travelled to Teshie in connection with a phone transaction before he was found dead. H

is passing drew widespread public attention and prompted a police investigation that led to the arrest of three individuals.

The suspects, Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai, appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court on Monday, September 28, facing charges related to the alleged kidnapping and murder of the phone dealer.

Police share alleged attempt to destroy evidence

Among the more disturbing details to emerge from the Ghana Police Service's account of its investigation was the claim that the suspects transported Kyere's body to the Community 18 area and attempted to burn it in an effort to conceal evidence of the crime.

The revelation intensified public outcry, with many Ghanaians demanding that the authorities conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into how the phone dealer met his end.

Akuapem Poloo's post added a prominent voice to those calling for justice, as court proceedings and police investigations into the case continue.

The Instagram post by Akuapem Poloo is below.

Sister Sandy reacts to phone dealer's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sister Sandy’s reaction to the police account of how Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero, died. The police say Kyere was attacked at a residence in Teshie Agbleza and later abandoned.

Investigators allege his body was transported, dumped near the motorway and set ablaze. Three suspects are in custody as police investigate whether others were involved.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh