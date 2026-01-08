Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, requested an IELTS exemption for Ghanaian students to ease educational barriers

He made this appeal when he hosted the British High Commissioner to Ghana at the Ministry and held discussions on bilateral concerns

Social media users who read the Minister's post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on his request

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Foreign Affairs Minister, has appealed to the United Kingdom (UK) to exempt Ghana from the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the required fees payable by Ghanaian students and professionals.

The Minister made this request when he hosted the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

In a post on X, the Minister, since English is the official language in Ghana, the required IELTS must be waived.

"I made a special appeal for Ghana to be exempted from the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the required fees payable by Ghanaian students and professionals since English has long been the Medium of Instruction in Ghana."

Aside from the IELTS exemption request, the two discussed other things, including the increasingly buoyant bilateral relations of both countries.

They also aligned priority areas of focus for 2026, consistent with the vision of President John Mahama.

On a lighter note, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he'd host the High Commissioner to a local meal when Ghana beats England at the World Cup.

"At the conclusion of our extremely fruitful deliberations, I promised to compensate the distinguished High Commissioner when the Black Stars defeat England at the World Cup by inviting him to my beloved North Tongu, where I shall personally cook a delicious meal of Akple and Fetri Detsi for him."

Reactions to Ablakwa lobbying for IELTS cancellation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the update shared by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"Love the mix of diplomacy and humour here, serious talks on strategic partnership, trade, and healthcare, topped off with a personal bet on the Black Stars and some Akple & Fetri Detsi. Nothing like sealing international relations with good food and friendly rivalry!"

@timpax_gh wrote:

"Great engagement, Minister....The IELTS exemption would be a huge relief for many students and professionals."

@oseiopok1 said:

"This is amazing governance to the people…by the people and for the people. You are doing great, Sir!"

@Ever_YPT wrote:

"Ablakwa, happy you’ve raised the issue of IELTS. They won’t remove it, though, but nice attempt. Let’s see how it goes."

@51e491d8bf314af said:

"Service to God and Country. You're one of a kind indeed. May you live long enough to fulfil your God-given assignments for the benefit of our dear nation."

@SneakerNyame__ wrote:

"Great work, minister, you have done well, so far my only problem with you has been the rushed release of the communiqué on the US-Venezuela matter, well done for yesterday's meeting."

