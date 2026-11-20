Travellers flying from Accra to the United States can choose direct or connecting flights to major cities, including New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles

Airlines such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines operate nonstop services, while British Airways, KLM, Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways provide connecting options

Flight prices depend on the destination, airline, travel dates and ticket class, with passengers advised to compare fares and confirm their travel documents before booking

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Travelling from Ghana to the United States has become more convenient, with several international airlines offering flights from Accra International Airport to major American destinations.

Airlines flying from Ghana to USA in 2026: Ticket prices and flight duration. Image credit: Ghana Airport Limited

Source: UGC

Passengers travelling for business, education, tourism or family visits can choose between direct flights and connecting services, depending on their budgets and preferred destinations.

Ticket prices vary significantly, particularly during busy travel periods such as Christmas, summer holidays and other peak seasons.

Flight prices from Accra to USA in 2026

Recent flight searches in November 2026 show that some one-way economy tickets from Accra to American cities are advertised for less than US$800, although fares can be considerably higher depending on availability.

The table below provides examples of advertised starting fares for selected destinations.

Destination One-way from Return from New York $679 $911 Washington DC $666 $977 Chicago $668 $966 Atlanta $776 $983 Los Angeles $761 $1,057 Dallas $842 $1,524

Prices in US dollars, based on advertised economy fares found on 19–20 November 2026 for selected travel dates within approximately three months. These are examples, not guaranteed booking prices.

Passengers should note that cheaper tickets may involve long stopovers, while nonstop flights and tickets with flexible cancellation conditions may cost more.

Airlines, travel time and booking requirements

Several airlines serve the Accra–USA market, offering different routes and travel arrangements.

Delta Air Lines operates nonstop flights from Accra to New York, while United Airlines provides direct connections to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Delta also has seasonal nonstop flights between Accra and Atlanta, scheduled to operate from 20 December 2026 to 18 January 2027.

Other options include British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, KLM, Air France and Qatar Airways, with connections through international airports.

A nonstop flight from Accra to New York generally takes approximately 11 hours, while Washington DC takes around 11 hours and 35 minutes.

Connecting flights can take considerably longer depending on the airline, stopover destination and waiting time.

Ghanaian passport holders travelling to the United States generally require an appropriate US visa. Those visiting for tourism or certain business activities typically need a B-1/B-2 visa, while students and other travellers may require different visa categories.

Before purchasing a ticket, travellers should confirm their passport validity, visa status, baggage allowance and any transit requirements.

Passengers can compare available flights through airline websites or booking platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner and Trip.com.

Disclaimer: The prices quoted are for general information and may change without notice. This article is not affiliated with any airline or travel agency. Travellers should confirm final ticket prices, visa requirements and flight schedules with the relevant providers before making payment.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh