Youth and mineworkers in Abirem are demanding the suspension of a directive requiring Zijin and other major miners to adopt contract mining by December 2026

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council has unanimously urged government not to renew Gold Fields’ Tarkwa lease, which expires in April 2027, citing limited local development

Damang residents want more jobs for women and National Service personnel, while Obuasi stakeholders are pressing AngloGold Ashanti to restore its neglected sports facilities

Host communities across Ghana’s gold belt are pressing government and mining firms with fresh demands, from a push in Abirem to halt contract mining to Tarkwa chiefs’ opposition to Gold Fields’ lease renewal.

Abirem youth, Tarkwa chiefs, Damang residents and Obuasi stakeholders have made fresh demands of government and mining firms. Photo source: AdomFMOnline.

Source: UGC

The latest calls come as the Minerals Commission enforces a directive requiring Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti and Zijin to shift blasting, loading, hauling and dumping to local contractors by December 2026.

According to Reuters, the requirement stems from local content rules introduced in January 2025. Workers and their union argue that contractors often pay less and offer weaker job security.

On October 21, 2026, the Lands Ministry gave the Minerals Commission until November 30 to propose safeguards protecting mineworkers’ wages and benefits during the transition.

YEN.com.gh looks at four mining communities and what their residents and leaders want.

Abirem youth leader Alexander Ofori’s demands

In Abirem in the Eastern Region, youth affected by Zijin’s operations petitioned the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on November 5, 2026, in a letter signed by group chairman Alexander Ofori.

They called for the immediate suspension of the directive, urgent stakeholder talks and a full impact assessment before any transition.

“A policy that impoverishes mineworkers ultimately impoverishes the communities that depend on them,” the petition said.

Separately, members of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union’s Akyem branch, led by chairman Nicholas Kyei Badu, marched through Abirem and presented a petition to the Birim North Assembly and the area’s MP.

Below is an Instagram video of Abirem mineworkers protesting on the streets.

Wassa Fiase chiefs oppose Gold Fields’ lease

At a meeting on Wednesday, November 4, the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council unanimously asked government not to renew Gold Fields Ghana Limited’s Tarkwa mining lease, citing little significant development over decades.

Paramount Queen Mother Nana Abena Kunadjoa II said the decision came from a desire for development, not hatred.

“When you compare the huge revenue generated from gold to what has been given back to the nation and the host community, it is clear that a Ghanaian deserves the opportunity now,” she said.

Gold Fields, which applied for renewal in November 2025, has defended its contribution to Ghana and says its proposal includes measures to expand local participation.

Damang residents’ requests to Damang Gold Mine

Residents of Damang in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality have praised Damang Gold Mine Ltd for road projects since it took over operations about six months ago.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme on October 22, they called for more jobs for women and National Service personnel.

“We are really grateful to Mr Ibrahim Mahama, but we are pleading with them to employ more ladies in the company,” one resident said.

Reports indicate the mine’s permanent workforce has grown from 207 at the April 2026 takeover to 426.

Obuasi stakeholders petition AngloGold Ashanti

Located in the Ashanti Region, Obuasi hosts AngloGold Ashanti, one of the three firms named in the contract mining directive.

In June 2026, youth, football supporters, traditional authorities and residents petitioned the company over years of alleged neglect of community sports facilities, including the Len Clay Sports Stadium and Ofori Park.

Petitioners want rehabilitation, a transparent management framework guaranteeing community access, and support for grassroots football.

They also called for sponsorship for F.C. AshantiGold and talks with traditional authorities and the municipal assembly.

Minerals Commission CEO Isaac Tandoh’s position

Chief executive Isaac Tandoh of the Minerals Commission has said the regulator plans to tighten oversight of contractors to prevent undercutting that drives down wages.

He told Reuters that miners often slash rates paid to local contractors, citing cases where costs fell from $3 per ton to below $2.50.

“The regulator does not want people to be worse off under contract mining,” commission official Birch-Mensah said of plans to set minimum wage benchmarks for contractors.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Chamber of Mines has argued that contract mining should be optional rather than mandatory.

Ibrahim Mahama’s Damang projects after takeover

YEN.com.gh previously reported that businessman Ibrahim Mahama has started several infrastructure projects in Damang since his company, Engineers & Planners, took control of the Damang Gold Mine in April 2026.

Work is underway on the Damang-Subri road, while land preparation has begun for a planned airstrip estimated to cost at least US$80 million.

At the April 18 handover, he announced that Damang would have an airport within six months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh