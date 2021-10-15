The newly wedded couple served guests with what is commonly known as 'gari soaking' at their wedding reception

They added some soft drinks to help their guests wash the dessert down their throats

A video of some of the wedding attendees enjoying bowls of gari and groundnut around a table has surfaced online

A newly wedded couple has served guests with what is commonly known as 'gari soaking' and some soft drinks at their wedding reception.

The yet-to-be-identified couple defied the trends of rich buffets often seen at expensive weddings lately by cutting their coat according to their cloth.

They served guests who attended their marriage reception with gari, groundnut, and soft drinks.

No Pressure: Couple Serves 'Gari Soaking' to Guests at Their Wedding Reception in Video Photo credit: @jefe_says

Source: Twitter

In a video uploaded on Twitter by @Jefe_says, some of the guests are seen enjoying bowls of gari and groundnut around a table while music plays in the background.

Captioning the clip, @jefe_says wrote:

''Couple serve garri and groundnut to guests.''

