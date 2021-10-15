A groom has been captured on camera falling under the anointing after kissing his bride on the altar

The man fell immediately he locked lips with his wife and started rolling on the floor, after which he stood up and began to jump

Many social media users have expressed their thoughts on the development with some describing it as sweet

A groom has got people talking on social media as he fell under anointing after kissing his bride on the altar.

When he was asked to kiss his bride, he did just that, after which he fell and started rolling on the floor. The groom then got on his feet and started jumping up.

The groom fell under the anointing after kissing his bride. Photo credit: @the.candyce.washington

While this was ongoing, the guests kept clapping and praising the Lord.

The video was shared on Instagram by social media influencer Tunde Ednut, with the caption:

"Awwwwwww! Bless him, he’s finally getting married. Awwww! He fell under the anointing as they pronounced them husband and wife."

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts as some expressed shock over the development.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user with the handle @chidemaogbuehi2020 wrote:

"Wahala dey oooo, congratulations sha."

@__kofoworola_ commented:

"If my husband doesn’t fall under anointing like this I don’t want him again."

@callmeanilanry_dmw said:

"Na Holy spirit catch the man."

@theellabaddie wrote:

"Sis what soap do you bath with?"

@sandy_kayc said:

"Man could not believe it."

Bride prays for groom at their wedding reception

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian bride attracted massive reactions on social media as a short video captured her praying hard for her husband's success.

In the short clip shared by @Instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady held a microphone, placed one hand on her husband's shoulder as the man knelt before her.

After some speaking in Holy Ghost tongue, the woman said nations would come to him, suggesting that he would be a solution provider and an example to all.

Instruments played in the background as the woman prayed on. She also wished him unending favour.

Source: YEN.com.gh