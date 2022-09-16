Star Wars actor John Boyega has said finding love is his priority currently but is only looking to date black women

The 30-year-old also said he hopes to have a relationship like the one his parents have adding that they have been together for 35 years

Boyega also added he is also keen on other things like synergy and chemistry and how the two can help each other in life

Hollywood star John Boyega has opened up on his rules for dating and disclosed that he is only interested in black women.

British actor John Boyega. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

John Boyega's quest for true love

The 30-year-old Star Wars actor confessed that he is very disciplined when it comes to picking a potential suitor, basing his inspiration on the relationships his parents have.

Speaking to GQ Hype, he said:

'I only date black, then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me? I'm very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don't want you in their business. Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had a wife and family. It's the ultimate PR package."

Boyega further stated that his parents have been together for 35 years.

"There's nothing that this world can do in terms of pressure to make me be inspired by anything else but my parents," he added.

John admitted that finding love has become more of priority for him since he turned 30 earlier this year, and joked that he was quite the ladies' man in college.

But he has spoken in the past about the difficulty of dating as someone in the public eye.

While doing promotion for Star Wars: The Force Awakens on The Graham Norton Show, he explained that he'd been given the advice to 'try and secure the love of your life' before becoming a major movie star.

However, he told a tale of a relationship ending when his date asked what he did for a living and pointing to a Star Wars poster where he featured heavily, saying the revelation 'affected her kind of stance'.

