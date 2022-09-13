Salifu Mohammed, a Mechanical Engineering student of the Tamale Technical University (TaTu), has invented a three-wheel car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He used the never-seen 3-wheel car to carry an interviewer who wanted to speak with him in a trending video.

"I want to make it an electric car because of the constant surge in fuel prices, so it will be cheap for everyone," he said.

Photos of Salifu Mohammed driving his car Photo credit: Sagani TV

Source: Facebook

Vigil Steve Egyapah

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

You see the country we live in ….. gathering such brains is very difficult for us to do and yet we welcome the white technology and assembly in Ghana.

King K Williams

Good citizens of Ghana if we could listen to this guy very well he said most important thin he did not go to school for certificates but to understand what he has been given so it's clear certificate doesn't clarify person as a smart intelligent person God bless this guy and may ghanaians help him to achieve his talent

Abdullah Shakun

I’ve recognize this guy.. he has ever use clay to design a story building back at my JHS level and The whole place was crowded to see it.. it was unbelievable and am sure he can create a jet to fly on air if he had the chance

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh