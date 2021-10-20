Many React Massively as Young Lady Announces Making her First $1 Million
People

Many React Massively as Young Lady Announces Making her First $1 Million

by  Linda Anderson
  • A fulfilled lady has opened up about making her first $1 million from her business
  • She shared a screenshot that confirmed the amount she has made in sales and the total number of orders she has received
  • Netizens who saw the post congratulated and wished her well

A young businesswoman has recently taken to social media to announce the news of making her first-ever $1 million (Ghc6,072,139) from the business she started.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @SidityDes sharing a screenshot which indicated she has received over 9,500 orders and has made $1,000,611.55 in sales.

She shared the picture with the caption;

2021 my first MILLION dollar year!! I’m proud of me
Lady opens up about making six figures from her business
Excited lady, a screenshot of sales Photo credit: Hello Africa/Getty Images, @SidityDes/Twitter
Source: Getty Images

Her post at the time of this publication has over 54,000 likes, close to 4,000 retweets and 527 quote retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the 280 comments;

@TrippieLiv_07_ commented:

Not me happy for you bro, I may not know you but this post made me smile, I just love seeing others succeed

From @MeMyselfnTE:

Congrats! Claiming this for myself & any other business owners

@D_PRADOS replied:

What platform do you have your sales on. What program or platform are you using?

@__Edub__ wrote:

"Seen 6 figures turn to 7, what a feeling"

From @babiephat85:

Congratulations on your first million dollar year! I know that is a great accomplishment!

@LouiseP35938771 replied:

Congrats. Well can u donate to my housing and hunger fund

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a vibrant young lady has recently taken to social media to share her massive win in life. In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, @slimtxm shared that she quit her job and decided to start her own business, using Ghc300 ($50).

In less than one month, she ended up making Ghc60,000 ($10,000).

"Started a business with only $50, quit my shitty job & made almost 10k in not even a month. I’m so grateful", she posted.

Her post on Twitter racked up close to 90,000 likes, 878 quote tweets, more than 6,000 retweets and over 400 comments.

