Paul Afoko has embarked on vital consultations with key New Patriotic Party figures for party unity

In line with his national chairmanship bid, Afoko has introduced the'3R Agenda' to rejuvenate and prepare NPP for 2028 elections

The discussions focused on unifying the party and prioritizing competence over ethnicity in leadership

A National Chairman hopeful of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko has initiated a high-stakes second round of consultations with the party’s most influential figures.

The veteran politician, who previously served as NPP's National Chairman, is seeking to lead the NPP again as it navigates the challenging waters of opposition following its 2024 electoral loss.

Paul Afoko Engages Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Akufo-Addo and John Kufuor in a crunch meeting as part of effort to rebuild the NPP. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The consultative tour saw Paul Afoko holding private discussions with a prominent party heavyweights, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, and the flagbearer and immediate past Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A similar courtesy was extended to the former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to a report sighted on Citi News, the move forms part of Afoko's strategic effort to unify the party’s diverse factions.

Afoko's engagements focus on unity

These high-level meetings precede the NPP’s upcoming National Delegates Conference and are central to Paul Afoko’s strategy to restructure the party.

Having previously consulted with the five presidential aspirants prior to the January 2026 primaries, including Dr Bryan Acheampong and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Afoko is now broadening his reach to include the party’s "elder statesmen."

A spokesperson for Afoko’s team explained that the objective is to harness the collective expertise of those who have steered the party through previous successes and crises.

“You cannot rebuild a house by ignoring the architects He’s meeting the people who have led this party at the highest level. Their wisdom matters," sources to Citi News

Afoko promotes 3R agenda for power in 2028

At the heart of Mr Afoko’s campaign is his "3R Agenda," Reunite, Rebuild, and Recapture.

The former National Chairman, who held the post from 2014 to 2015, argues that this framework is the only viable path back to government in the 2028 general elections.

During these sessions, insiders suggest that Mr Afoko has been vocal about moving past the post-election "blame game."

He has reportedly urged the party leadership to focus on internal cohesion and has stood firm on his principle that the NPP must value “competence over ethnicity” when electing its next crop of national executives.

Source: YEN.com.gh